Local organisation determined to lend businesses a helping hand









File image. South Africa is considered one of the most unequal nations in the world, with millions of its people living in poverty. This leads to crime, pressure on the government, struggling local local economies and a breakdown in social relationships. In order to address the predicament, a local organisation is stepping in and giving young entrepreneurs a helping hand. The Young Business Achiever Awards (YBAA) is looking for entrepreneurs under the age of 37 to award R500 000 worth of prizes. They will also be offered exposure to cutting-edge technology, expertise, mentorship, coaching and platforms to promote their businesses.

The winning entrepreneur will also have the valuable opportunity to network with YBAA’s sponsors and partners, which include various business and investment groups, NGOs, leading financial service providers and a network of seasoned business leaders and professionals, at their events.

The YBAA was launched in 2017 by Roshgold Investment Holdings with the aim of recognising, rewarding and promote young entrepreneurs and creative small businesses in South Africa.

“South Africa has one of the world’s highest youth unemployment rates and promoting entrepreneurship among young people is the antidote to poverty in our country,” YBAA spokesperson Shaakira Rahiman-Saleh said.

She added that not everyone was an entrepreneur or born an entrepreneur, but entrepreneurship could be learnt and nurtured.

“We need to entrench a culture of entrepreneurship to grow South Africa’s economy and society.”

Those who will choose the recipient of the YBAA award include business people, community leaders, bankers and personal coaches from around the country.

While YBAA is searching for a business person, Rahiman-Saleh explained that this could be an individual in a range of industries including stay-at-home moms creating baking pre-mixes and even young students providing tech assistance.

“We are looking for committed, innovative businesses and job-creators with leaders who have clear aspirations, an appetite for learning, adopting technology and growing their businesses and communities.”

Last year’s winners were husband and wife team of Yusuf and Sumaiya Omar whose mobile journalism business “HashtagOurStories”, creates video stories and shows, with mobile phones, for mobile devices, earned them the YBBA award.

Since then, the couple employed eight people with exponential growth in reaching local and international markets.

“We have 150 countries involved and work with 2000 journalists. We are looking to grow this team as we believe South Africa is a great place for diverse and relevant stories with universal themes,” the couple said.

Meanwhile, Rahiman-Saleh said the Omar business was exactly the kind of enterprise that YBBA was looking to help.

“HastagOurStories ticked all the boxes in terms of growth, employment creation, using technology and taking into account the competition was particularly tough as the calibre of 116 participants was indeed praiseworthy.”

“They are walking the talk with an international business.”

If you would like to enter your business into the running for the YBBA award, you can visit www.ybaa.co.za.

The closing date for applications is October 30, 2019.

