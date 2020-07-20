Lockdown forces acclaimed local artist to take his work online

Stefan Smit was meant to be on a flight to Denver, Colorado, this month to launch his first international solo art exhibition. But the well-known, fine artist has been left devastated after his trip was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stuck in Joburg, the 30 year old has been forced to launch his international solo exhibition Bound online. With social gatherings banned in most countries, artists have had to find innovative and new ways of exhibiting their artworks as opposed to the traditional methods of displaying art live at a museum or exhibition site. “I am definitely a bit disappointed not to be in the US right now,” he says. “I paint a lot of murals too and when people see the actual 100-foot painting in person, there’s something no photo can ever convey and that goes for the subtleties of the smaller paintings too.

“I’ve travelled to some amazing places to paint but this would have been my first time in America, so I’m quite sad I didn’t get the chance to visit the Rocky Mountains and leave some murals on the walls of North Carolina.”

But he’s grateful to be able to have the technology that “allows us to view the works from anywhere around the world”.

He has had to decline another invite to North Carolina to paint murals for Koris Steeet Art, which he describes as an “amazing” company.

“Travel restrictions are probably my biggest hurdle at the moment.”

Smit, who is commissioned by clients like Ray-Ban, Nike, SONY, and Netflix, this month launched Bound online in collaboration with well-known Denver art gallery Abend Gallery.

His new exhibition is a follow on from his previous successful solo exhibition Curb.

“My latest body of work follows on from my previous solo exhibition, Curb, which dealt with our relationship with our urban environments and the strange irony that develops in increasingly larger cities, finding that the closer people live together, the further alienated they feel.

“Bound offers a small glimpse into the world of the chosen subject, like a frozen moment of people watching, that if viewed carefully enough, can tell you everything about them.”

His exhibition consists of 14 breathtaking works.

“Some are the length of your arm while others are as big as the size of a grown man.

“They took me roughly seven months to produce, from the very beginning of conceptualising the exhibition and figuring out what I wanted to paint. It was a labour of love working on this show and putting as many hours as I did into them.”

Exhibiting his art online, however, is fairly new territory. “I’ve had to become more resourceful with how I market myself online and begin to take my online presence more seriously to represent me when the physical world seems to be subsiding.”

Smit is hopeful his new solo exhibition online will have a similar impact to his previous live exhibitions. “Seeing work in person is such a crucial part of an exhibition and art experience, so I’m sure that will be a bit of a challenge to overcome.

“However, Abend Gallery has been doing such an amazing job marketing this show that I have faith it will be a success. Maybe next time I can create a virtual exhibition that people would be able to walk around and experience as if they were there.”

He will also be interacting with fans online.

The pandemic has created uncertainty for artists like Smit. The only way to succeed is to adapt, he says.

“I’ve had a lot of clients cancel work, specifically murals, which I could understand as art is obviously a luxury and isn’t seen as a necessity.

“But I always find people turn to music and the creative output of artists during the most difficult times, which is often what can lift us out of the murk or inspire a path forward.

“That being said, this period seems to be one of the busiest I’ve ever been as I find one job cancelling other opportunities seem to pop up spontaneously, although it’s probably the most uncertain time I’ve ever had as an artist.

“It’s an interesting time for galleries as I see some suffer and others close their physical premises and focus on online sales while others seem to be doing even better during this time. So, I guess it would depend on how they adapt to it.”

While Smit is disappointed to not be in Denver, he is thrilled to have launched Bound online. “It’s honestly like a dream come true. I’m working with a gallery that represents a lot of the artists I’ve idolised since I was young, so it’s still quite surreal.”

