LOOK: 10 finalists to battle for the Miss Earth SA title

Johannesburg - The elements earth, air, water and fire will battle it out on Saturday as 10 beauties vie for the coveted crown of Miss Earth South Africa. Organisers say this is not just a beauty pageant, as they are looking for someone who embodies what it means to be a South African woman, keenly aware of the challenges around sustainability and climate change. Pageant co-founder Ella Bella said the pageant creates a platform for the winner to affect tangible changes in her community and she has to be on top of the latest environmental career options to share with people as well as environmental laws.

“The Miss Earth South Africa is a leadership programme that aims to empower and green communities around South Africa . We plant trees, vegetable gardens, do community clean ups , run awareness campaigns and conduct educational workshops throughout South Africa. We are looking for someone who is willing to do more for her inner and broader circles. She needs to use her influence to affect meaningful change. Miss Earth SA also celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. For us, it’s all about preservation of the environment,” she said. Co-founder, Catherine Constantinides said the impact of the work of Miss Earth must be felt on the ground. “We must see the change in communities. Miss Earth has to raise awareness and lead action on the ground and the environment is the vehicle,” she said.

Partners for the pageant include Southern Sun, Servest, Sappi, Lanza Healing Hair Care, Interwaste, and Brand South Africa.