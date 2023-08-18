LOOK & WATCH: Dr Cahi captures Botswana’s Okavango Delta in its element

Affectionately known as the “ dentist to the stars ”, Cahi has a quest for learning, a thirst for knowledge and a deep interest in his roots and the history of his past.

Johannesburg - In this Saturday Star photography series, Dr Cahi Takes Joburg, we feature the work of acclaimed Johannesburg dentist Dr. Norman Cahi .

In this series, we feature the follow-up of Cahi’s visit to the Okavango Delta in Botswana.

This time, he and wife stayed at Chiefs Island in the middle of the Moremi game reserve. “Botswana is probably the world's top wildlife destination and the Okavango Delta is the crown jewel,” he told The Saturday Star. “It won’t ever disappoint.”

In his images, he captures nature in its elements as animals of all kinds are seen roaming. Some are feeding, others are drinking and it is a wonder to see the wildlife in their element.