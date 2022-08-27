LOOK & WATCH: Thebe Magugu wants to empower women with his debut Adidas collection

Johannesburg - Renowned South African designer Thebe Magugu might be making massive strides in the fashion world but he attributes much of his success to the women in his life. The influence of his mother, aunt and grandmother has now come to life in his new and innovative ‘Finding Beauty’ collection in collaboration with Adidas.

Story continues below Advertisement

The award-winning designer’s debut collection for women with the global sports apparel brand features celebratory artwork of a woman dancing, designed in collaboration with artist Phathu Nembilwi, and features a theme of femininity which are interwoven with leading Adidas material technology. “I’m infinitely inspired by the energy of the women in my life and the heritage of my native land,” Magugu explained. “Bringing together such personal stories through design and blending them with Adidas’ iconic performance and lifestyle pieces has been an amazing process.”

And this Women’s Month, Magugu wants all the women who wear his athleisure pieces to feel empowered. “The collection really celebrates all the positive influences around me, and a sense of community that is so important to me so I hope it inspires the same joyful feeling in those who wear it,” he said. Magugu has garnered critical acclaim for his thoughtful and inventive collections that comment on history, culture, and politics. And it was vital for this Adidas range, as well as with his other collections, that his designs focus on social storytelling through traditional graphic language and community work.

Story continues below Advertisement

Magugu follows in the footsteps of fellow legendary South African designer Rich Mnisi as well as the likes of Beyoncé, David Beckham, Alexander Wang, Lionel Messi and Kanye West to collaborate with Adidas for their own range. The award-winning contemporary fashion designer’s Adidas collection also follows the in-vogue athleisure wear trend, which exploded in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic, where people from all corners of the globe traded in their formal work-wear for comfort and convenience. But designers, like what Magugu has done with his Adidas collection, have elevated the status of loungewear, creating quality and fashionable garments which also support a range of sports including running, cycling, swimming and training.

Story continues below Advertisement

Some pieces of Thebe Magugu x Adidas’ ‘Finding Beauty’ collection. Supplied image. Alongside his pinnacle performance pieces are statement streetwear looks featuring exaggerated silhouettes that seamlessly fuse style, colour and function. By merging function with style, Magugu was able to create a striking collection which features a diverse range of sports performance and Originals lifestyle silhouettes, blended with his expressive and personal designs. Magugu is also proud of his culture and ensured that aspects of it were reflected in his “Finding Beauty” collection, which also draws inspiration from African heritage, inclusivity, and kinship.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is as each garment features an abstract selection of bright and punchy colours including, impact orange and yellow, accents of shock pink and is backgrounded by pulse lilac. “The collection pulls from colours and image direction that is quite nostalgic, taking cues from references I grew up with like prints pulled from laminated flooring or the textural wall of a Spaza shop because I am incredibly proud of where I am from, it’s where I found my sense of beauty, and I hope this offering reminds people of that”, he explained. Some pieces of Thebe Magugu x Adidas’ ‘Finding Beauty’ collection. Supplied image. Also powered by Adidas and ‘’Magugu’s passion for inclusivity“, the ”Finding Beauty“ collection is one in which function-meets-fashion as the female collection includes a three-piece modesty swimwear set which is made in part with recycled materials and chlorine resistant fabric that is lightweight and chlorine-resistant swimwear in inclusive sizing (XS-4XL).

There are also gender-neutral pieces with UNITEFIT – a fit system that is created with a spectrum of sizes, genders, and forms in mind. Meanwhile, Magugu and Adidas’ “Finding Beauty” high-performance Tennis pieces will be premiered during one of the most prominent hardcourt tournaments by the global brand’s inspirational athletes. These include the likes of Dana Mathewson, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Felix Auger Aliassime and Daria Kasatkina. The Tennis collection also features the Purple NY UNITEFIT Tennis Dress, delivering style and functionality, made in part with recycled materials.

Alongside the performance pieces, the “Finding Beauty’” statement Originals looks include the Originals Crop T-shirt, in white and semi pulse lilac, delivering classic streetwear style, and the Originals 7/8 Leggings. One of the sneakers from the Thebe Magugu x Adidas’ ‘Finding Beauty’ collection. Supplied image. The collaboration also includes remixes of iconic Adidas footwear silhouettes including the Stan Smith, Nizza Platform, Astir and Forum footwear, which feature design accents from Magugu's signature prints. Reflecting Adidas' commitment to consciously crafting performance materials, hero styles and pieces have also been made in part with recycled materials, one of the innovations that represent the brand’s commitment to help end plastic waste.