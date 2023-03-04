LOOK: Blood & Water superstar Ama Qamata features in Adidas’s ‘All that you are’ campaign

Johannesburg - Local sensation Ama Qamata’s star continues to rise. The actress, whose real name is Amamkele Lithemba Qamata, has recently become a household name after her critically acclaimed role in Netflix’s hit series Blood & Water.

Apart from her role as Puleng Khumalo on the South African teen drama series, the 24-year is also renowned for portrayal of Buhle Ndaba in the Mzansi Magic series Gomora. Following her television success, Qamata is looking to take the fashion world by storm. The South African star is now following in the footsteps of fellow Netflix superstar Jenna Ortega, who is internationally renowned for playing the lead on Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural comedy horror television series based on the Addams family.

Jenna Ortega. Supplied image. The actress, advocate, producer and style icon last month made her Adidas debut for their brand new ‘All that you are’ sportswear collection. This is part of the global sports apparel brand’s all-new label and its Spring Summer 23 collection which looks to align comfort with self expression. Now, Qamata, and award-winning Khayelitsha rapper Dee Koala, have been selected as the South African stars to represent Adidas’s brand new ‘All that you are’ sports collection.

“All That You Are is a reminder that we all have the ability to tap into greatness when we find comfort in who we are, “ Qamata explained. For the campaign, the Eastern Cape beauty takes on a comedic and lighted hearted approach showcasing how, as an actress, fitness enthusiast and garden lover, she shows up in different facets of her life revealing her unexpected sides. “In the campaign, I am wearing an iconic Tiro tracksuit that can be remixed to create a unique look or remain subtle, depending on what I’ve planned out for the day, and what my mood feels like,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dee Koala, whose real name is Odwa Situma, is seen warming up and getting ready for a run, reading and throwing out a few verses from one of her songs. “As a performer, I’m always looking for clothing that allows me to be at my full potential on and off the stage, and in that way I’m able to give my full potential.” she said. “I express myself through music and on days when I need motivation, I go for a run to rediscover myself. I’m excited for this collaboration and seeing how one outfit can come alive in different styles.”

Award-Winning Khayelitsha rapper Dee Koala. Supplied image. Born from sport worn for style, the ‘All that you are’ Adidas sportswear label looks to complement the brand’s Performance and Originals labels. Adidas explained that this is as “the new line aims to level up the wearer’s everyday look via a range of fresh fits that use the latest performance technology to bring the same comfort and confidence to the everyday, as its performance collections have been for athletes, for decades.” The ‘All that you are’ Adidas is also curated to serve the next generation during multiple moments, as they tackle the sport of life. Each iconic piece can be remixed to create a unique look or remain a subtle yet striking fit if worn as is. Marking the label’s debut drops, AVRYN and Tiro Suit take centre stage.

Tiro Suit Collection, is a reimagined Adidas’ iconic tracksuit silhouette with a deep heritage in football. Meanwhile, the classic three-stripe set brings functionality to the fore whilst maintaining a minimalistic look. AVRYN, is made in part with recycled materials. The shoe also fuses BOOST and BOUNCE technology in a new way to offer comfort both inside and out. “Expertly blending sport silhouettes with fresh detailing, Adidas Sportswear brings together Adidas’ latest performance technologies and comfort-first looks to elevate the wearers’ everyday style,” senior designer for Adidas Sportswear Jasmin Bynoe said.