LOOK: Ferrari Formula 1 simulator launches at Hyde Park Mall as part of Father’s Day celebrations

Johannesburg: Ever wondered what it would feel like to be behind the wheel of an F1 Ferrari, driving at full tilt around a racetrack? Well, speed enthusiasts in South Africa don’t have to wait any longer.

Now you will get the opportunity to feel what it's like to drive an F1 Ferrari at full speed. Hyde Park in Johannesburg, in partnership with Zebra Square Gallery, has brought a life-size Ferrari Formula 1 simulator to SA so that speed enthusiasts can show off their track skills. The simulator, which will be at Hyde Park Mall this week, will operate until June 19 2022 from 9am to 4pm.

Aside from testing out your skills on an F1 simulator, car enthusiasts will also have the chance to see the Ferrari Maranello 550, with a 5.5L V12 naturally aspirated front engine and 6-speed manual gearbox and a Ferrari 360 challenge race car in the flesh. Those keen on testing their skills on the F1 simulator, will be given the chance to win prizes, with Pablo Clark Racing with NGK team offering the racer with the fastest lap time an exclusive opportunity to experience this limited edition racing car on the circuit. The winner will be accompanied by one of their pro racing drivers providing professional advice on following racing lines and braking points.

The overall prize up for grabs includes the Pablo Clark driving experience as well as vouchers from Chopard, Tshepo jeans, Galeries de parfum, L’Occitane and Sorbet Man, to the value of R30 000. All entrants have to do is pay R150, compete in the simulator, scan the QR code, which will be on display throughout the centre court, and submit their entry. Snapping a picture of yourself on the podium or one of the cars, tag and follow @HPChydeparkcorner, @zebrasquaregallerysa and @pablo_clark_racing. Your time, along with your name and contact details, will be recorded.