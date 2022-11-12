LOOK: FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Hottest 11 starting line-up

Johannesburg - Brazil and Argentina might be among the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 trophy next month. But if you are looking for more than just fancy footwork, we have compiled a starting eleven as well as a full substitutes bench, which serves as special mentions of some of the hottest footballers at this year’s tournament. From South American studs, the English lads and superstars, there is something for everyone’s taste.

Story continues below Advertisement

Working with a 4-3-3 formation, which includes a goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three forwards, the handsome football squad is drawn from all 32 competing teams. The list also includes a full bench of 15 substitutes, as per updated FIFA guidelines. The number has increased from 12 for this year’s competition and will come into effect in Qatar as officials look to accommodate the unusual nature of the tournament. This is as the World Cup will, for the very first time, be played in November and December instead of June and July to accommodate for the Middle Eastern heat. Team’s use of a bigger bench also comes as football’s decision-makers try to tackle fixture congestion and if illness breaks out in the squad.

Here is our Hottest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 starting line-up and full substitutes bench: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Story continues below Advertisement

Alisson Becker. Picture: Instagram. The Brazil goalkeeper and Liverpool’s Number 1 is not just a stunner between the sticks. His smouldering allure and calm and confident nature has earned him a starting spot in our first eleven. Right Back Kieran Trippier (England)

Story continues below Advertisement

Kieran Trippier. Picture: Instagram. The English footballer, who has also been a sensation at his club Newcastle, is a sight to behold. His dashing eyes, dark features, and undisputed talent makes him one to watch during this World Cup. Central Defenders Fabian Schar (Switzerland)

Fabian Schar. Picture: Instagram. The Swiss stud is sure to have heads turning during the World Cup, and not just for his skills. The tall, handsome defender, with his luxuriant hair and alluring gaze, is yet another one to watch during the tournament. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) Virgil van Dijk. Picture: Instagram. The world-class Dutch and Liverpool defender is one of the most famous footballers and has millions of female fans across the world. He’s tall, he’s strong, and he looks great in the Netherlands’ orange kit.

Left Back Alphonso Davies (Canada) Alphonso Davies. Picture: Instagram. The Canada and Bayern Munich left back is acclaimed on social media for his playful personality, and his charm makes him a natural in front of the camera.

Midfielders Joshua Kimmich (Germany) Joshua Kimmich. Picture: Instagram Not only is the Germany and Bayern Munich midfielder a beauty on the pitch, his dashing smile and effortless appeal makes him one of the best eye candies at the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham (England) The youngster will have all eyes on him during the global sporting event. But it won’t just be for his incredible talent and form. His confidence, maturity and striking jawline will certainly earn him even more fans. Marcos Llorente (Spain)

Marcos Llorente. Picture: Instagram. The striking jawline, dishevelled hair and chiselled abs makes it no surprise for the Spain and Atlético Madrid midfielder to feature on our list as one of the hottest footballers at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Forwards Jack Grealish (England)

Jack Grealish. Picture: Instagram. The England and Manchester City forward is widely and quite controversially regarded as the modern-day David Beckham. And his slick haircut, minuscule shin pads, massive calves and mysterious enigma will certainly have hearts racing across the globe. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) Cristiano Ronaldo. Picture: Instagram. CR7 needs no introduction. The Portuguese captain might be 37 years old, but he continues to be a sight to behold, as well as being arguably one of the best footballers to play the game.

Marcus Rashford (England) Marcus Rashford. Picture: Instagram. Dr Marcus Rashford, MBE, is the definition of beauty inside and out. The England and Manchester United forward has obvious good looks, but his devotion to feeding the UK’s underprivileged children and even co-wrote a book to inspire his nation’s youngsters to read is only more evidence of his inner beauty. Substitutes bench