LOOK: Is Gauteng’s new crime busting unit ready for the fight against hardened criminals?

Johannesburg - Gauteng’s new crime prevention wardens are fit and agile enough to protect its citizens from hardened criminals. “We would like to reassure Gauteng communities that the wardens have undergone intensive training to ensure that they can perform their duties effectively and efficiently,” said the Department of Gauteng Department of Community Safety spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba.

The department had to reassure Gauteng citizens that their newly appointed crime prevention wardens are capable of keeping the province safe after the department came under intense scrutiny this week. Images of the unit surfaced on social media this week, and South Africans were less than impressed, with many criticising the wardens for supposedly being out of shape and physically incapable of doing their jobs. Action Society’s Director of Community Safety, Ian Cameron, was also highly critical, accusing them of being inexperienced and ill-equipped to fight crime.

The DA has agreed. However, the department has defended its new crime prevention wardens and is convinced they have chosen the right people to protect the citizens of Gauteng. “The department would like to condemn the body shaming and discrimination that some of our dedicated wardens have been subjected to on various platforms, including social media,” said Mashaba.

“It is important to note that training on this programme is ongoing to ensure that the wardens are effective while discharging their duties. Their training modules include foot patrol, stop and tactical approach, approach and searches, evidence collection, docket completion, statement taking and occurrence book entry, amongst others.” Gauteng’s new crime prevention wardens. Supplied image. The cohorts were recruited as part of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Panyaza Lesufi’s commitment to fighting crime in the province. The unit consists of 6000 crime prevention wardens responsible for patrol operations at the ward level across Gauteng communities using e-policing solutions such as drones, CCTVs, high-tech vehicles and helicopters to eliminate criminal elements in the province.

Half of the wardens graduated last Sunday at a pass-out parade in Soshanguve and began working this week. The newly launched crime-fighting unit, also known as “AmaPanyaza”, is set to work on a 24-hour schedule, with the wardens set to be deployed to the areas and police stations identified as problematic. Mashaba said that the wardens would enhance visibility at ward level.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government is recruiting 6 000 Crime Prevention Wardens in the province to augment the work of law enforcement officers, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), Gauteng Traffic Police, Metro Police Departments and other law enforcement agencies to multiply forces on the ground. “We have recruited agile wardens from 361 wards from Townships, Informal Settlements and Hostels (TISH) areas. Gauteng’s new crime prevention wardens. Supplied image. “The responsibilities of the Crime Prevention Wardens include but not limited to ensuring police visibility at ward level; ensure timeous response to reported crime incidents; engage community structures and other sources to provide “early warning” – Community Intelligence gathering; tackle “lawlessness” through a heightened enforcement operations; prevent incidents of illegal occupation of land, and this extends to damage to state infrastructure – land invasion challenges will be tackled in collaboration with the Department of Infrastructure Development and Human Settlement; working closely with Community Patrollers to enhance policing visibility; and schools to provide necessary support and response.”

Mashaba added that the first cohort of over 3 0000 Crime Prevention Wardens have successfully completed all their training modules. “The wardens are ready to serve and protect, and this is evidenced by their latest success, including a drug bust and apprehension of suspects in various corridors,” said Mashaba. The unit will also include high end technology to help wardens fight crime.

“e-Policing plays an integral role in catching and apprehending criminals in the act. e-Policing solutions will be implemented in the form of high patrol vehicles, helicopters, drones, CCTV cameras and e-Panic buttons,” said Mashaba. “This state-of-the-art equipment will ensure that all law enforcement officers are able to respond timeously to criminal acts.” Gauteng’s new crime prevention wardens. Supplied image. Mashaba says while they are confident in the new initiative, they have urged Gauteng residents to work hand in hand with the Crime Prevention Wardens by providing them with the necessary information and support to alleviate crime in communities.

“It is important for law enforcement officers to build relations and trust within communities through continuous engagements and public safety awareness programmes.” Mashaba added that phase two of the intake would see the recruitment of more than 1500 crime prevention wardens to ensure that there is a reduction in criminal cases, including car hijackings, illegal land invasions, robberies, drug dealing and gender-based violence. “It is important to note that the Crime Prevention Wardens will soon be conferred with the powers of Peace officers in line with section 334 of the Criminal Procedure Act,” added Mashaba.

While government has shown huge faith in its new unit, this sentiment has not been shared across the country. The DA’s Gauteng Crezane Bosch believes the wardens have only received basic training ahead of deployment. “The Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's newly-launched crime bust unit is ill-equipped and inexperienced to fight crime in the province. The safety wardens are part of the crime bust unit, which has only received basic training, which is not adequate to tackle serious crimes,” said Bosch.

Supplied image. “Crime prevention needs proper crime intelligence, which is crucial in identifying crime hotspots. However, there is still a challenge in terms of crime intelligence in the province. The Gauteng Department for Community Safety and Security still has a vacancy rate of 79% for crime prevention services." Bosch says if wardens are not properly trained, they can be a danger to society. “Gauteng should learn from the DA-led Western Cape Law Enforcement Plan programme, which has been successful in preventing crime in conjunction with the SAPS. The DA has tabled questions in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature to ascertain whether the national regulatory processes were followed in launching the crime bust unit.