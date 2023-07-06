Johannesburg - In support of the Springboks’ participation in the Rugby World Cup later this year in France, Nike has created a team kit that provides the South African national team with the latest in innovation and design. The sportswear brand explained that elite players require a kit that provides “comfort, durability, and support; these insights informed the design and craft of the new Springboks kit”.

“The jersey was engineered to serve the needs of the athlete and what the Springboks will experience on the field is a jersey that keeps them dry and cool, provides reinforcement and mobility, allowing them to move with less friction.” Nike designers worked closely with the Springbok team ahead of the biggest rugby tournament later this year, to design a kit that reflects the history of the team and South African culture. The Nike Springboks away jersey. Supplied image. The kit also highlights Nike’s innovation and celebrates South Africa’s pride and culture through colour and design elements. It is engineered to deliver exactly what the athlete needs during play, the sportswear brand said.

The new team collections consist of the new jersey as well as a complementing lifestyle collection available for men, women and children. Meanwhile, the classic “green and gold” jersey has been re-imagined to include a traditional collar with the underside of the collar giving a nod to the South African flag. As an acknowledgement of the team’s spirit, the phrase “Stronger Forever” is inscribed on the inside collar. In addition, the bold new alternate jersey pays homage to local culture through the patterned print and the colourway was inspired by and celebrates the hues of the local nature.

“The launch of a new jersey is always exciting, but the anticipation and expectancy around today has been building for months,” said Rian Oberholzer, CEO of SA Rugby. The Nike Springboks home jersey. Supplied image. “We are immensely proud of what Nike has provided and the feedback from the team has been great since they were kitted with the training gear recently. The new jersey honours the traditions of the Springboks in its design and construction while adding subtle nuances to set it apart. We couldn’t be happier.” Completing the collection is an assortment of lifestyle products that will serve the needs of the players off the field.