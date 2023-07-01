LOOK: On the run - here are SA’s most wanted women

Johannesburg - Florence Mailos Ndiaye is South most wanted woman and she has been on the run for over two years. The 53 year old is wanted by Brazil and it is believed she might be in South Africa hiding from authorities over alleged international drug trafficking charges. Most of the world’s most wanted are men on the run for crimes ranging from murder and terrorism to kidnapping and drug dealing, but there are few women on that list.

Those women usually are not being sought for the violent crimes usually committed by their male counterparts, but like them they are on the run keeping a step ahead of law enforcement. And behind them they have left a trail of victims who are still desperately trying to piece their lives together. Ndiaye had a Red Notice issued against her by the international police organisation, Interpol. It means if she crosses a border her passport would be flagged and she would be arrested. Most women who are on the wanted list and who have been incarcerated according to the Department of Correctional Services have committed economic-related crimes. Shakierah Kajee falls into this category. She is wanted for alleged fraud after a warrant was issued for her arrest at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on August 2, 2017. Law enforcement is still looking for her, five years on.

Sholaine Anneline Narainsamy, who also uses the surname Adesida, is another woman the SAPS are looking for. She is wanted for alleged fraud, theft and extortion. Her alleged victims even set up a Facebook page detailing her alleged scams and warning the public to be on the lookout for her. Shakieran Kajee. Supplied image. One of her alleged victims, a financial broker, said she was taken in for R4.8 million. In the end, the victim lost her job, her car and was left suffering from depression and anxiety. A post detailed that at one point she didn’t have R20 for a cooldrink. Narainsamy’s list of alleged victims continues to grow, as more come forward.

Then there is LadyPeace Sinthando Nhlenyama, 26, who is wanted along with her boyfriend, Simphiwe Sangweni, 29, a former Barberton mine administrator. The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations, The Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime unit, is investigating the couple for fraud, theft and money laundering. In June 2020 it is alleged that Sangweni, who was employed by the Barberton mine, transferred money from the company’s bank account into his own. He also allegedly moved money into Nhlenyama’s account. The couple is alleged to have embezzled R1.2m from the mine. In a statement released by the Hawks, detectives said that Sangweni colluded with former mine employees that included an assistant financial accountant and a debtors’ clerk. The two former employees have been arrested and their case will go ahead once the couple are apprehended.

LadyPeace Sinthando Nhlenyama. Supplied image. There is a warrant for the arrest of the couple. The provincial head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major-General Zodwa Mokoena, has appealed to anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two suspects to inform the police. A South African fugitive is being sought by several countries after an alleged crime spree that spanned South Africa, Malawi and the UK.