LOOK: Pandora announces The Little Mermaid collection to celebrate the new Disney movie

Johannesburg – Pandora captures the essence of universal friendship and spirited curiosity with the launch of its Disney The Little Mermaid collection. This collection features designs that bring the reimagined classic to life and includes seven designs that bring to life the new perspectives of the classic movie which champions female empowerment and independence.

Pandora explained that The Little Mermaid range was inspired by themes explored in the new film adaptation. “It shapes a collection centred around Ariel’s inquisitiveness and sense of freedom.” They added that the designers created seven individual styles including charms, rings, and earrings synonymous with the story’s treasured characters.

The unique designs also combine intricate techniques with coloured lacquers and stone settings of man-made pearls and cubic zirconia – for a collection that captures the spirit of iconic characters Ariel, Sebastian, and Ursula. The Pandora Little Mermaid collection. Supplied image. “Each piece features Pandora’s signature craftsmanship in solid sterling silver or with 14K gold plating, featuring colourful design details that bring each character to life.” Meanwhile, charms from the collection can be stacked and styled with Pandora Moments Studded and Snake Chains.

Other highlights of the range include: the Ariel dangle, crafted in sterling silver with an iridescent mermaid’s tail; Sebastian and Ursula dangles in sterling silver – representing the film’s favourite sidekick and infamous villainess, each crafted with lacquered man-made pearls; and a textured Seashell Charm that shines with 14K gold plating. Pandora added that playful layers of storytelling are unlocked through the design details and hand-finishing of each piece. “Our inspiration was drawn from the diverse characters and friendships that empower Ariel’s story,” they said.

"We wanted to be true to the live-action film as well as give the pieces a more naturalistic representation. With the Sebastian charm, for example, one claw is bigger than the other, just like real male crabs. And Ursula is such an iconic character in The Little Mermaid. We chose to amplify and at the same time simplify her representation, choosing a deep purple lacquered artificial pearl to finish the piece.” With a collaboration soon into its tenth year, Pandora continues to craft and share treasured Disney classics by reimagining them into wearable stories for consumers. For this reason, The new The Little Mermaid collection represents the companies’ shared values, and highlights Pandora’s efforts to empower its community to express themselves through personalisation, allowing them to reflect who they are. Pandora and the studio will reach ten years of collaboration next year. The Pandora Little Mermaid collection. Supplied image. The Little Mermaid, which opened exclusively in theatres nationwide last week, is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure.