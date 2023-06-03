LOOK: Rubbing shoulders with superstars: Roxy Louw’s experience at the Cannes Film Festival

Johannesburg - What’s it like attending the biggest film festival in the world and being surrounded by A-list celebrities from across the globe? For South African DJ, model, actress and surfer Roxy Louw, landing an invite to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France was a dream come true.

The actress attended the Premiere of Une Vie De Combats with her husband Sam Barton, and walked the red Carpet last weekend. Actress Roxy Louw with her husband Sam Barton at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Supplied image. Louw described it as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “The energy and reverence for the art of filmmaking were palpable,” Louw told the Saturday Star.

“With a record number of African films showcased this year, it was inspiring to see the spotlight on our rich and diverse talent. Being surrounded by such incredible talent, both on and off the screen, was truly awe-inspiring. “My husband and I were constantly reminded of the hard work and creativity that goes into the craft. We felt privileged to share in these special moments.” Louw and her husband were also lucky enough to rub shoulders with some of the most renowned celebrities from across the globe.

“Conor McGregor had me in fits of laughter as he joked at the ridiculousness of his very casual flip flops being Versace. But my favourite was supporting Black Coffee at his performance at the famous Baoli club.” Louw was one of several South African celebrities to attend the film festival, which included the likes of well known producer Delon Bakker. “It was fantastic to see familiar faces from South Africa and also to witness the strong representation of African cinema.”

“We also supported Black Coffee and spent time with producer Delon Bakker, who has produced comedy with Trevor Noah and movies with Megan Fox. It was also very special to see my good friend Christina Carmela, star of Netflix Series ‘Too Hot to Handle’. It was a reminder of how far South African and African talent has come on the global stage.” Louw wore a stunning red dress by Italian designer Gianluca Alibrando at the film festival. “I was fortunate enough to wear a stunning gown by (Alibrando). Under which I wore KAAL lingerie. The combination of his creation and the luxury lingerie designed by myself made me feel elegant and confident as I walked the red carpet.”

Actress Roxy Louw with her husband Sam Barton at the Cannes Film Festival in France. Supplied image. Louw described walking on the red carpet as a fairy tale moment for her. “Everything was just perfect. Having worked in Hollywood films such as Blue Crush 2 with Universal Studios, I could really appreciate all aspects of film. “I love production just as much as I love film and feeling the energy of those that created the magic in the room was something special.”

Louw also attended the festival after-party, where they played a song that she produced. “The after-party at Cannes was a whirlwind of glamour and excitement. It was an amalgamation of cultures, with everyone coming together to celebrate film and art. The energy was infectious. Hearing the song that I produced, ‘Set Me Free’ playing at a Cannes festival party was a truly surreal moment. I was overwhelmed by a mix of pride, joy and gratitude.” Asked to pick out which film had moved her the most at the film festival, she said: “ ‘Une Vie De Combats’ (A Life of Combat). It’s a story about a humble priest who waged war on poverty and spent his life fighting for what is right. It was truly inspirational and a testament to the power of film to convey profound messages.”