LOOK: South Africa’s potential future created by top scholarship pupils

Johannesburg - The Ruta Sechaba Foundation (RSF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering South Africa’s brightest young minds, has unveiled an extraordinary vision of South Africa’s potential future created by their top scholarship learners. Using AI technology, learners were encouraged to envisage and artistically represent their ideal South Africa, using iconic landmarks across the cities of Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban. The resulting visuals are testament to the boundless potential of young minds when adequately nurtured and supported.

“Empowering our learners to imagine their country’s future and bring it to life in such a tangible, thought-provoking way is a clear demonstration of the success of our ‘investing in potential’ manifesto,” says Natasha Mkhize, Executive: Strategic Relations at the Ruta Sechaba Foundation. “This project is a powerful reminder that our youth have the capability and the drive to shape the world positively. Who says it can’t be? These are the vivid imaginings of our brightest minds, and their creations have the power to make you stop and think. This initiative underscores the importance of not just providing access to education, but also the right support and resources to help learners unlock their potential.” Top scholarship learner, Katlego Bogashu, re-imagines Johannesburg as an Afro-futuristic dream city. Supplied image. The ‘investing in potential’ viewpoint rests on the foundation’s belief in the transformative power of potential, and the foundation views the potential of young people as an immense force, ready to be harnessed.

To maximise this potential, Ruta Sechaba provides not only educational resources and opportunities but also a holistic support programme that empower learners to make a significant impact and go on to achieve great feats beyond school. “Access to education is just the beginning. By investing in potential, we can provide the right support and resources learners need to succeed in academics and sports. We are dedicated to empowering young people to reach their full potential, in turn, building future leaders, innovators, and changemakers who will drive progress in our communities and the world.” Top scholarship learner, Dashayin Gilbert, re-imagines Cape Town as a F1 super circuit. Supplied image. The foundation has supported over 515 learners across the 66 Curro high schools in 2022, and provided scholarships to academically and athletically gifted learners from disadvantaged backgrounds. The foundation’s impact is measurable: over 90% of Grade 12 learners received university exemption, with over 100 learners completing Grade 12.