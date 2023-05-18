LOOK: Superdry and Woolworths team up in a bid to drive sustainable change

Johannesburg – Superdry South Africa this week announced its partnership with Woolworths, a move to further strengthen the brand’s vision towards a more sustainable future. So from this month, the Superdry AW23 collection will be available from select Woolworths stores nationwide. Meanwhile, the womenswear line will launch exclusively on Woolworths online.

Superdry South Africa, acclaimed for its timeless quality and contemporary design, explained that these curated collections bring about the very best of the brand to the Woolworths shopping experience. This collection includes iconic outerwear, elevated casualwear, and bold initiatives like switching all cotton garments to be made from 100% organic cotton and opting for alternative materials such as vegan leather. The Superdry collection that will be available at Woolworths. Supplied image. This partnership also looks to align Superdry South Africa as well as Woolworths as the pair look towards a mutual vision of sustainability.

“At Superdry we are committed to making better choices for a better future,” Levonia Pillay, marketing manager at Superdry SA said. “We believe that collaborating with the right partners who align with our brand vision, such as Woolworths, will allow us to move steadfast in our efforts towards driving sustainable change that will leave a better legacy for our environment and community.” The Superdry collection that will be available at Woolworths. Supplied image. Meanwhile, entrenched into the culture of the Woolworths organisation, sustainability efforts are put into action through its Good Business Journey programme.