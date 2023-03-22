LOOK: The Constitutional Hill Human Rights Festival to take place in Johannesburg this weekend

Johannesburg - This week the nation commemorated Human Rights Day and celebrations are expected to continue this weekend. This is as the Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival is set to return for two jam-packed days of conversations, exhibitions, art, film and live performances.

“This 5th edition of the Constitution Hill Human Rights festival takes place at a time when our country is in crisis and our constitutional vision of social justice and human rights is being stretched to breaking point,” Constitution Hill CEO Dawn Robertson said. “For this reason, the theme of the festival is Seize the Power! Seize your power!" Supplied image. Robertson explained that each year the festival unites NGOs, social justice organisations, think tanks, media partners and the public around human rights issues.

“The event, which is free to the public, presents one day dedicated to skills-building for social justice organisations and two days open to the public, offering a market, food stalls, exhibitions, art showcases, poetry, theatre, film, live performances and a children’s programme.” She added that pre-events for the festival included a virtual live stream dialogue which took place on Tuesday, Human Rights Day, and featured the likes of former Public Protector, advocate Thuli Madonsela, as well as reigning Miss SA, Ndavi Nokeri. Supplied image. “Our Constitution foregrounds the collective, the ‘we’, in its opening words in recognition that without the people acting in solidarity, the end of apartheid and the advent of our constitutional democracy would not have been possible,” said Robertson.

“It is also true that the vision set out in our Constitution for South Africa will remain unrealised if we, the people, do not collectively seize our power once again towards making the Constitution real.” This year’s human rights festival also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and Robertson believes that this milestone is an opportunity for everyone to recommit to the promise of the UDHR – equality, dignity, freedom and justice for all – and to demonstrate the power and relevance of human rights. Supplied image. “The debates, workshops and seminars at the festival are all pointing us to look towards human rights as a catalyst for workable and sustainable solutions for the challenges we face,” said Abigail Noko, regional representative of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Meanwhile, entry to this weekend’s Constitution Hill Human Rights Festival in Johannesburg is free. It begins at 10am on Saturday ,and Constitution Hill, in the Joburg inner city, provides free and safe undercover parking. Hosted on the apron of the Constitutional Court and venues in the Old Fort and Women’s Jail, the festival also aims to bring together community-based organisations, social movements, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and international NGOs. “The festival aims to build greater awareness and knowledge around human rights and to promote the importance of an active citizenry,” she said.

Supplied image. “It aims to build social cohesion and tolerance of difference, and heal divisions in our communities. “In this safe and special space, people will be able to discuss challenges facing our country and the world, and how best we, the people, can co-ordinate our efforts to bring about lasting and consequential change based on social justice and human rights.” Robertson said attendees can expect two “Town Hall Debates” at the festival, one on preparing for the 2024 elections, “2024 our 1994: How should we show up in the next general election?” on Saturday, and “South Africa's Climate Crisis: How it will impact you and what we need to do to survive?” on Sunday.

Supplied image. The public are also invited to engage in over 50 dialogues, debates and seminars curated by human rights experts and multiple organisations, said Robertson. “These programmes provide a platform for attendees to learn more about specific human rights issues and audiences are encouraged to engage in meaningful discussions on the challenges we face as a country.” There will also be the ARTivism programme which includes film, music, poetry, a book fair, and exhibitions to create intersectional stories and content addressing issues of migration, climate crisis, gender and racial justice “and to further engage each other on issues of Human Rights”.

In addition, some of the country’s biggest artists are expected to take to the stage at the festival. These include globally celebrated BCUC, Msaki as well as Biko’s Manna and Mfundo, who after going viral on TikTok, have been invited to audition for an upcoming season of “America’s Got Talent”. Supplied image. There will be something for the youngsters as the Children’s programme at the festival, led by Play Africa, featuring the first interactive children’s museum in Southern Africa. “The programme will offer children ages 10 and under equitable learning experiences through developmental play,” said Robertson.

“The children's book programme promises to be a magical one with inspiring books telling African stories. There is also a host of interactive workshops, theatre and music programmes and fun activities children can participate in.” On Sunday morning, a5km “Seize the Power, Reclaim Our Rights Protest” will take place through the streets of Johannesburg. “We welcome children and adults to join the march for their cause and take a stand,” said Robertson.

She added that the Activism Village at the festival over the weekend will feature over 50 social justice organisations and movements. “Twenty-seven years into our democracy, frustrations of ideals not achieved have ignited the next generation of human rights activists with the injustices of poverty and inequality that have fuelled the desire for bottom-up change,” said Robertson. “The festival programme encourages attendees to interrogate their own beliefs and values and to examine what they are doing to help create a ‘just’ society for all that actively foregrounds economic, political, and social human rights.”