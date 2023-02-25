LOOK: Vaal flooding threatens food security of Gauteng’s poor

Johannesburg - Devastating floods across the country in recent weeks have placed the food supply of some of Gauteng’s most needy communities under threat. And while those at the Salaam Foundation will do everything they can to ensure that countless in the province don’t go hungry, one of its co-directors, Azhar Vadi, has warned that the excessive downpours have affected the livestock and vegetables.

“This is the highest-ever water level in the Vaal Dam’s history and the flooding is right on our doorstep,” he told the “Saturday Star” this week. Vadi and his team farm cattle and other livestock and they also grow crops on the southern banks of the Vaal Dam near Heilbron and Frankfort in the Free State. Flood damage at the Salaam Foundation farm in the Free State. Picture: Supplied. Their meat and produce are used for about 10 000 food parcels which are distributed across Gauteng monthly.

But Vadi said that the rainfall has already ruined much of their crops on the farm owned by the non-profit organisation (NPO) and it has also forced them to move their cattle to higher land in a bid to avoid further losses. “Much of our vegetable production has been ruined, which has impacted our food supply, and we will do our best to still reach as many people as possible with our food parcels, but we are also trying to recoup the damages caused by the floods.” Flood damage at the Salaam Foundation farm in the Free State. Picture: Supplied. Vadi explained that while they are donor-funded, the flood damage to their crops and livestock is set to have a devastating knock-on effect.

“We will try our best to find alternative sources from other farmers who have stock, but we must also consider the cost factors which are set to go up.” Vadi believes that much of the devastating impact of the heavy rainfall experienced in the area and throughout the country since late last year, and which has since significantly increased this month, could have been avoided. Flood damage at the Salaam Foundation farm in the Free State. Picture: Supplied image. “The rainfall was forecast by the weather service, so the Department of Water Affairs could have planned much better for it,” he said.

“We want to see better management of the water system, and space could have been created during periods when the rain was not so heavy in anticipation of a time when there is heavy downpours.” Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation has this week issued a warning to communities downstream of the Vaal and Orange rivers to avoid floodplains due to heavy rains. Flood damage at the Salaam Foundation farm in the Free State. Picture: Supplied. “The opening of sluice gates in the Vaal Dam has caused significant flooding in Gauteng and Central South Africa, resulting in damage to homes and infrastructure, as well as evacuations,” the department said.

These sentiments were shared by Tarina Vlok, managing director at Elite Risk, a subsidiary of Old Mutual Insure, who warns that owning property near South Africa's scenic rivers comes with risks. “This is particularly for high-value properties and holiday homes which can be vulnerable to flooding,” Vlok said. She also emphasised that flooding, despite the presence of flood control systems, can cause extensive property damage and expensive repairs.

“Flood damage can have significant financial and personal consequences for individuals. Even with flood control systems in place, varying water levels and flash flooding still occur.” She explained that much of the floods that have recently taken place are due to controlled water release, which means authorities are doing what they can to manage the situation. “Still, the fallout from flooding often leads to extensive property damage and expensive, time-consuming repairs.” Vlok added that with the increase in frequency and severity of natural disasters like heavy rains brought on by the prolonged wet weather phenomena called La Niña, it is important for South Africans to ensure that the risks relating to these properties. “This includes primary or holiday residences which need to be managed where possible.”

Vlok said that one of the ways to manage risk is to transfer it to an insurer. “However, insurers may also have requirements to mitigate flood risk and unfortunately, insurers’ risk appetite to offer insurance in flood-prone areas is also reducing, so when undertaking a new build, always speak to your insurer or broker first,” she said. Vlok explained that the most common losses reported when there is increased and heavy rainfall include roof leaks with resultant damages.

“We often see that these damages are as a result of perished waterproofing or gutters which are not kept clear of debris.” To avoid this, Vlok said that they encourage clients to have their roofs maintained regularly, especially annually before the rainy season. “Ensure that gutters are cleared and that all stormwater drainage systems are free of roots and other plant materials.”

“Homeowners should also ensure that your perimeter walls are not damaged by plant roots, which grow more proficiently during rainy seasons, as most insurance policies do not cover damages as a result of gradual causes, wear and tear.” Flood damage at the Salaam Foundation farm in the Free State. Picture: Supplied. Vlok offered the following tips to protect assets against flood-related risks: – If there is a flash flood, get your family to safety. Never underestimate the power of raging floodwaters.

– If you are ordered to evacuate your property, ensure that you comply as soon as possible. Property can be replaced, but lives of loved ones or pets not. – Maintain your roof regularly before the rainy season. – Ensure your waterproofing is sound. Waterproofing has a short lifespan and must be maintained regularly to remain effective. Pay particular attention to skylights, verandas and areas where you may have done extensions or alterations.