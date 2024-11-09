Luxurious Marble Circus combines culture and glamour for a memorable festival experience

The recent Luxurious Marble Circus, a trailblazing food and music festival hosted at The Ground in Muldersdrift, drew notable figures and enthusiastic festival-goers together for an unforgettable celebration of culture, cuisine, and craftsmanship. Hosted by the iconic Johnnie Walker brand, the event showcased an illustrious line-up of notable personalities, including Natasha Joubert, Miss South Africa 2020, beauty entrepreneur Sarah Langa, football star Teko Modise, and celebrated media personality Kat Sinivasan.

Adding an exciting element to the experience, this group of notable figures is collectively dubbed “The Walkers,” composed of influential voices who brought their distinctive flair to the campaign. Kat Sinivasan, known for his charisma and connection to culture, reflected on the occasion, expressing his enthusiasm for being associated with the brand where culture, music, and spectacle intertwined to create a spectacular experience. Kat Sinivasan, celebrated TV presenter and media personality. Picture: Supplied “Stepping aboard the Johnnie Walker Walker Express at the Luxurious Marble Circus was like being whisked into a realm where elegance and excitement collided seamlessly,” Sinivasan remarked.

“The energy was electric, with the best views of the Circus main stage. The experience, from the glimmering interiors to the grandeur of the performances, reminded me why I love being part of the Johnnie Walker family—where culture, music, and spectacle merge to create unforgettable memories. I absolutely cannot wait for the next Walker Express destination.” The Walker Express, a luxurious consumer lounge designed as an opulent train, provided festival attendees with an unparalleled glimpse into a world of indulgence and boldness. Inspired by the golden age of rail travel and the enchanting circus, this innovative concept seamlessly blended first-class views of the festival with premium servings of Johnnie Walker Black Label—aged for 12 years and chosen for this exceptional occasion.