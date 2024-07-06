Makhadzi’s winning streak a testament to SA’s cultural heritage

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has been making big strides in her music path since the year started, from bagging numerous plaques for her music, BET honour, and announcing her one-woman show. Makhadzi's journey has been astounding, and her story of singing in taxi ranks and being recognised on global stages continues to serve as an inspiration to others.

Her recent career-defining moment was her BET Viewers Choice for Best New International Act award, going head-to-head with other internationally acclaimed names. Congratulatory messages have been pouring in, including from esteemed brands such as Brand South Africa. “From Africa to the world, Brand South Africa would like to congratulate South African Afropopstars Tyla and Makhadzi, who claimed victory at the 2024 #BETAWARDS. Thank you for promoting social integration, showcasing our talent to the world and inspiring the African child to dream big.”

She also received a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday, following her triumph at the 2024 BET Awards held in Los Angeles. Chief director Tsholofelo Lejaka (Arts, Culture, Promotion, and Development) of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture graced the arrival event. Lejaka congratulated Makhadzi on her outstanding accomplishment, which he said made the entire African continent, not just Mzansi, proud.

Makhadzi's welcome ceremony also showcased unity and pride, inspiring upcoming artists and reaffirming South Africa's role as a creative talent enabler. Gayton McKenzie, the newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, praised her success as a testament to the resilience of the people and the richness of South Africa's cultural heritage. “Today, we celebrate Makhadzi, a shining star whose talent and hard work have not only earned her a well-deserved BET Awards international accolade, but also put South African and African music on the global map. Her success is a testament to the power of perseverance and the richness of our cultural heritage. We are incredibly proud of her, as she remains a pillar of our diverse nation.”