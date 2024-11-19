Mall of Africa Secures 7th Coolest Mall Title

The Mall of Africa has once again solidified its place at the pinnacle of youth culture, winning the coveted "Coolest Mall" title for an incredible seventh consecutive year at the 2024 Sunday Times Generation Next Awards. This accolade is based on South Africa’s leading youth survey, conducted by HDI Youth Marketeers, which captures the preferences of no less than 12,000 young South Africans aged 8–24. With an unrivalled bouquet of 300 retail offerings, groundbreaking initiatives, and constant innovation, Mall of Africa remains the ultimate destination for the trend-conscious and style-savvy.

General Manager at Mall of AfricaJohann Fourie attributed this achievement to the mall’s unwavering commitment to freshness and its ability to connect with South Africa’s influential youth demographic. “The youth are trendsetters with significant spending power and influence over the rest of the market. Their high consumption of social media content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram sharpens their role as early adopters and opinion leaders. Winning this title for seven consecutive years reflects our commitment to staying relevant, exciting, and accessible to this dynamic audience,” he said. In the past year, Mall of Africa has introduced several groundbreaking initiatives, further confirming its status as a retail trendsetter. Among the highlights is the launch of SOOK Mall of Africa, a digitally connected retail concept designed for short-term letting. The first of its kind in Africa, SOOK Mall of Africa allows shoppers to discover and interact with a revolving roster of exciting brands. From meeting designers and celebrities behind iconic labels to exploring products typically available only online, SOOK Mall of Africa transforms the retail experience into something vibrant and interactive.

Tailored to each brand’s needs, this fully flexible space is powered by an innovative digital platform and prime visibility, ensuring every activation is an event. In its first year, SOOK has hosted a remarkable variety of fashion-forward brands, including Sompire Kids, GALXBOY, Mafastela, AWBRAND&CO, Thabooty’s, and LIFT FIT, in this dynamic hub of creativity and commerce. The mall also took its beauty offerings to the next level with the launch of the Mall of Africa Beauty Squad. Featuring well-loved personalities, including Thameenah Saint, Dr. Karishma Ramdev, Lungile Thabethe, and Nabeela Jamal (Belle Artistry), the squad is dedicated to helping shoppers navigate the ever-changing beauty landscape, via social media content creation. With a combined social media reach of over 750,000 followers, the Beauty Squad shares insider tips, product reviews, and exclusive content to inspire and guide beauty enthusiasts. Their involvement ensures Mall of Africa remains the go-to destination for cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance shopping, with an exciting roster of promotions and competitions planned for the coming months.

Mall of Africa’s appeal continues to grow, with an impressive array of new stores having opened over the past year. Each addition enhances the mall’s offering, ensuring it remains South Africa’s premiere shopping and lifestyle destination. Recent openings include: Bounce, bringing active entertainment to new heights Menbur, offering elegant footwear and accessories

True Religion, a globally loved denim brand Skins, a haven for luxury fragrances and beauty products Bathu Shoes, celebrating local footwear innovation

Hydraulics Femme, for trend-forward fashion The Fitz, a lifestyle concept store Valora, showcasing chic, contemporary style

Politix in Woolworths, blending global menswear trends with local access The newness will continue with the upcoming launches of Decathlon, set to open on Black Friday, and Benetton, debuting in December. As Mall of Africa celebrates its seventh "Coolest Mall" title, it remains steadfast in its vision to lead the way in world-class retail and lifestyle experiences. From supporting emerging brands to enhancing shopper engagement through initiatives like the Beauty Squad, the mall continues to resonate with its loyal customers. “We are deeply grateful to the youth of South Africa for recognising our efforts year after year. Winning for the seventh time motivates us to keep raising the bar and ensuring Mall of Africa remains a place where trends are born, celebrated, and shared,” said Fourie.