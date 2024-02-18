Malnutrition a threat to cancer patients

In the realm of cancer treatment, much emphasis is rightfully placed on combating the disease itself through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. However, there exists an often overlooked crisis that significantly impacts the health outcomes and quality of life for many cancer patients: malnutrition. Malnutrition among cancer patients is a pervasive issue that demands greater attention from healthcare providers, caregivers, and policymakers alike. The relationship between cancer and malnutrition is complex and multifaceted. Cancer itself can induce metabolic changes in the body, leading to alterations in nutrient metabolism and appetite regulation. Moreover, cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy can cause a range of side effects, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and mouth sores, which can further exacerbate malnutrition by impeding the ability to eat and absorb nutrients.

According to research published by Frontiers in Oncology, malnutrition may afflict a staggering 75% of cancer patients. This prevalence varies widely, influenced by factors such as tumour type and stage, treatment methods, patient age, and care settings. Shockingly, between 15% to 50% of all cancer patients already present with nutritional deficiencies at the time of diagnosis. Even more alarming is that 43% are overtly malnourished, with an additional 9% at risk of slipping into malnutrition, by the time they have their first oncologic visit. The situation worsens as treatment progresses, with malnutrition rates skyrocketing to up to 80% among patients undergoing cancer therapies. This dire reality cannot be understated, as cancer-related malnutrition contributes significantly to mortality rates, accounting for up to 20% of cancer-related deaths. Omy Naidoo, Founder of Newtricion Wellness Dieticians, underscores the urgent need for healthcare providers to prioritise nutritional support alongside cancer treatment.

“Malnutrition is a silent adversary in the fight against cancer. It exacerbates the formidable challenges faced by patients, from weakened immune systems to diminished treatment tolerance and impaired quality of life. Yet, it remains a silent accomplice, overshadowed by the more visible aspects of cancer care,” said Naidoo. Early identification and intervention are crucial in addressing malnutrition among cancer patients. Screening tools, such as the Malnutrition Screening Tool (MST) or the Patient-Generated Subjective Global Assessment (PG-SGA), can help healthcare providers identify patients at risk of malnutrition and tailor appropriate interventions. These interventions may include dietary counselling, oral nutritional supplements, tube feeding, and intravenous nutrition, depending on the patient’s needs and preferences. Furthermore, a multidisciplinary approach involving oncologists, dietitians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals is essential in providing comprehensive care to cancer patients. By integrating nutrition assessment and support into routine cancer care, healthcare teams can better address the complex nutritional challenges faced by patients throughout their cancer journey.