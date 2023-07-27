Mandela Day: Chefs with Compassion smashes target, cooking more than 104 000 litres of soup

Johannesburg - Chefs with Compassion, with the support of hundreds of chefs, cooks, corporates, restaurants, culinary schools and NPOs around the country, smashed the #67000litres target in their Mandela Day Challenge. The charity organisation cooked 104 360 litres of soup around the country. This year marked the fourth edition of the #67000litres Challenge, South Africa’s largest annual collaboration of chefs and cooks dedicated to cooking for a good cause, and the results have surpassed all expectations.

The target of 67 000 litres of soup was not only met but significantly exceeded, with an astounding 104 360 litres cooked by 114 registered participants. Founding director of Chefs with Compassion, chef Coo Pillay, said the individuals represent a diverse group of cooks, chefs, community caterers, NPOs, individuals, and corporates, united by the selfless spirit embodied in the legacy of Mandela Day. Soup cooked by SA Chefs Association in Johannesburg. Supplied image. “Words alone cannot express the profound gratitude we feel towards the hundreds of chefs who dedicated their time and culinary skills to this noble cause. We extend our heartfelt appreciation to each chef, cook, sponsor, donor, corporate backer, participating kitchen, and caring corporate that made this extraordinary achievement possible. The impact of their collective efforts is truly remarkable,” he said.

More than 400 000 people across the country, who might have otherwise gone hungry, received a nourishing cup or bowl of soup on Mandela Day. Pillay said this achievement was testament to the tireless work of Chefs with Compassion’s existing hubs, which collected rescued food from their share house every week and cooked compassionately for their communities. “We are humbled by their dedication and extend our sincerest thanks. Highlighting some noteworthy contributors, the largest volumes were contributed by Chefs with Compassion’s existing hubs. Infinity Foundation cooked an outstanding 10 500 litres, followed by Thembi T Foundation with 6 700 litres, and Carol Madumo Projects with 5 400 litres. In Durban, the hospitality and restaurant industry wholeheartedly embraced the campaign through the KZN committee of SA Chefs, in partnership with SA Harvest, which provided essential ingredients and logistics support. A total of 25 kitchens participated, with contributions ranging from 20 to 720 litres, the largest being from Talksure,” he said.

Culinary Institute in Bloemfontein and SA Chefs Free State, which produced 1 600 litres for Towers of Hope. Supplied image. Pillay said the SA Chefs Association demonstrated exceptional support, with outstanding participation from the KZN, Free State, and Gauteng regions. Some of the country’s largest hotel groups were significant contributors, with the Marriott International Group continuing its fourth year of support, alongside the participation of Southern Sun and City Lodge. Culinary schools across the country, represented by their students and lecturers, showcased their generosity by dedicating their time and resources to this meaningful cause. For the third year, the poultry industry, led by Poultry Bulletin, backed the #67000litres Challenge, providing the means for Chefs with Compassion’s existing kitchen hubs to add nourishing protein to their soups. This year’s generous donations included Quantum Foods (Nulaid) which contributed 670 dozen eggs in Gauteng and 670 dozen in Cape Town, and Astral, Rainbow and Country Bird Holdings which each donated R67 000’s worth of chicken. A substantial donation of vegetables from the Joburg Fresh Produce Market provided vegetables to the compassionate kitchens which regularly cook for Chefs with Compassion. “The resounding success of this year's #67000litres Challenge is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of South Africa’s culinary community. Together, we have made a tremendous impact, nourishing those in need and raising awareness of food waste and hunger. I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this campaign possible,” Pillay said.