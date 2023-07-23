Mandela Day: Planting trees at Kwamashu schools to honour Madiba’s life

Johannesburg - This year marks 10 years since the passing of former president Nelson Mandela, and one retailer plans to plant trees to honour the iconic statesman’s visionary life. Through a campaign dubbed “It’s in your hands, let’s plant our schools green”, the Cotton On Group planted trees in schools supported by the Cotton On Foundation in South Africa.

This year, the Cotton On Foundation raised and donated sufficient funds to plant 85 000 trees as part of the Kruger to Canyons, Blyde Expansion Restoration Pilot in Mpumalanga. This restoration project aims to re-establish the area’s indigenous plant communities and improve species diversity and ecosystem functioning. By planting trees in schools, the foundation now aims to extend the numerous benefits of greener spaces to learners. Fertile Ground: Award-winning local artist Marc-Gregory designed an iconic art-piece for the T-shirts that will be worn by store staff throughout the month of July, to create excitement around the campaign, while avoiding paper printed point of sale materials. The artwork subtly alludes to Madiba’s presence in the leaves of a tree, created featuring the colours of the South African flag. Picture: Supplied. Acting as natural air purifiers by absorbing harmful pollutants and releasing oxygen, trees contribute to noise reduction, providing a peaceful atmosphere amid the hustle and bustle of city life.

At schools, they provide psychological benefits, with studies showing that exposure to green spaces and trees can reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. Schools with greenery provide peaceful environments for learners. Award-winning local artist Marc-Gregory designed an iconic art-piece for the T-shirts that will be worn by store staff throughout the month of July, to create excitement around the campaign, while avoiding paper printed point of sale materials. The artwork subtly alludes to Madiba’s presence in the leaves of a tree, created featuring the colours of the South African flag. The foundation also built a state-of-the-art new school on the premises of the Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu, KZN.

The new Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu, KZN now boasts a multi-purpose sports centre, which will be used by learners and the local community. Supplied image. The original school was built in the 1970s and now the more than 1 200 learners have a modern school where they can realise their dream. Cotton On Foundation ambassador and actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, who grew up in KwaMashu said she, like the many children from the area, come from broken homes and school. She wanted to be part of the tangible change in the lives of the community. Her mother is a teacher in the area and said this project hit very close to home. “Trees are invaluable assets in all areas, and particularly in schools as they enhance sustainability, health, and the overall tranquillity of the learning environment.