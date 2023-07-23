Mandela Day: Planting trees at Kwamashu schools to honour Madiba’s life

Johannesburg - This year marks 10 years since the passing of former president Nelson Mandela, and one retailer plans to plant trees to honour the iconic statesman’s visionary life.
Through a campaign dubbed “It’s in your hands, let’s plant our schools green”, the Cotton On Group planted trees in schools supported by the Cotton On Foundation in South Africa.
This year, the Cotton On Foundation raised and donated sufficient funds to plant 85 000 trees as part of the Kruger to Canyons, Blyde Expansion Restoration Pilot in Mpumalanga.
This restoration project aims to re-establish the area’s indigenous plant communities and improve species diversity and ecosystem functioning. By planting trees in schools, the foundation now aims to extend the numerous benefits of greener spaces to learners.
Acting as natural air purifiers by absorbing harmful pollutants and releasing oxygen, trees contribute to noise reduction, providing a peaceful atmosphere amid the hustle and bustle of city life.
At schools, they provide psychological benefits, with studies showing that exposure to green spaces and trees can reduce stress and enhance overall well-being. Schools with greenery provide peaceful environments for learners.
Award-winning local artist Marc-Gregory designed an iconic art-piece for the T-shirts that will be worn by store staff throughout the month of July, to create excitement around the campaign, while avoiding paper printed point of sale materials.
The artwork subtly alludes to Madiba’s presence in the leaves of a tree, created featuring the colours of the South African flag. The foundation also built a state-of-the-art new school on the premises of the Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu, KZN.
The original school was built in the 1970s and now the more than 1 200 learners have a modern school where they can realise their dream.
Cotton On Foundation ambassador and actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, who grew up in KwaMashu said she, like the many children from the area, come from broken homes and school. She wanted to be part of the tangible change in the lives of the community. Her mother is a teacher in the area and said this project hit very close to home.
“Trees are invaluable assets in all areas, and particularly in schools as they enhance sustainability, health, and the overall tranquillity of the learning environment.
“It is up to all of us to plant and protect these valuable living organisms that contribute greatly to our quality of life, and the quality of life we are able to provide for future generations. I encourage all Cotton On shoppers to support this important campaign that has the potential to improve the conditions and well-being of learners,” she said.
Former Miss SA, Tamaryn Green, also a Cotton On ambassador, said for her it has always been about “what more can I do?” Green has now completed her medical degree but plans to take off some time to do more community work.
“Miss SA opened so many doors for me and my husband and I really want to continue with our philanthropic work. I believe in education and that people’s basic needs must be met,” she said. The newly-built school cost in the region of R70 million.