Manufacturing Indaba 2024 sparks critical dialogue on South Africa’s economic revival

The 11th edition of South Africa’s premium Manufacturing Indaba 2024, held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg from October 22 to 23, served as a crucial platform for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to address pressing issues impacting the nation's economic and manufacturing landscape. As South Africa grapples with economic challenges, this two-day event showcased the potential pathways for revitalising the country's manufacturing output.

In attendance were scores of decision-makers from government, industry, and the private sector, who collectively engaged in robust discussions around the future of manufacturing in Africa. One of the primary focuses of this year's event was the collaborative exploration of innovative strategies to stimulate economic growth and enhance the manufacturing sector. Businesses from various sectors, particularly Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), exhibited their products and services, with the aim of connecting with potential investors and exporters.

These interactions are pivotal in creating new business opportunities and showcasing the capabilities of South African manufacturing at a continental level. Notable discussions covered themes including Urban Policy and Growth, highlighting necessary frameworks to support manufacturing development, and Technology and Innovation, with an emphasis on the rise of smart manufacturing, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and the overarching Industry 4.0 revolution. Sipho Makgala from the Gauteng Growth and Development Agency (GGDA) articulated the strategic importance of Gauteng as a leading investment destination.

“The GGDA serves as the Gauteng Department of Economic Development’s implementation arm, assisting in sustainable job creation and inclusive growth,” he stated, underscoring the agency’s commitment to fostering economic ecosystems that enhance the region's competitiveness. Acclaimed local brands celebrated their presence at the Indaba, with Proudly South African commending the event for allowing manufacturers to showcase their offerings. “The future of local manufacturing looks promising,” the organisation stated, urging continued support for local businesses in fostering job creation and economic growth.