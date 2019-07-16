Simthandile ‘SimTiger’ Tshabalala will play at the Children’s World Golf Championship in North Carolina, US before playing in the British Kids Championship in August.| BHEKIKHAYA MABASO African News Agency (ANA)

2019 could have been one of South Africa’s most memorable sporting years in history. Instead, within two months, any hopes of bringing major silverware back home have been dashed.

The Proteas, chasing their first World Cup win, produced one of their worst performances on the international stage and were knocked out in the early stages of the tournament in England.

Banyana Banyana, who despite a heroic display in France at their first Fifa Women’s World Cup, were eliminated from football’s prized event after failing to make it out of the group stages.

And last week, Bafana Bafana were the latest team to provide a blow to South African sports fans as they were sent packing at the hands of Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo, Egypt.

But while Bafana Bafana, Banyana Banyana, and the Proteas have all failed in their mission to bring home any silverware, there has been plenty other reasons to celebrate. Over the past few months, several South African sports men and women have kept the flag flying high.

Sameer Naik takes a look at some of SA’s sporting heroes who have excelled in their respective codes this year.

Amy-Claire King: South African 8 Ball Pool Player

Amy-Claire King won the World Masters Singles at the World Eightball Pool Championships in Blackpool.





Two weeks ago, Joburg-born pool player Amy-Claire King was crowned the World Masters Singles champion at the World Eightball Pool Championships in Blackpool.

The title means she is the best female EightBall player in the world. Not only did King win the singles trophy, but was also named the player of the tournament and was part of the Proteas ladies team who were crowned world champions.

The team, managed by Anya Roux, included King, Joy Willenberg, Michelle Rabe, Debbie Europa and Madeleine Olivier. She secured joint first in the World Eightball Pool team of the year.

King also won the South African Eightball Pool Championships earlier this year.

Simthandile 'SimTiger' Tshabalala: Golf

The young golfer added yet another accolade to his growing collection after he scooped the US Kids Golf Champion title last month.

The gold medal that he earned at the US Open adds to his collection of more than 20 accolades.

The seven-year-old shot to fame in the last six months and has continued to rise locally and internationally, and he has no shortage of fans. He was also recently named among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans.

In April this year, the youngster ended the 2019 Australian Open at the Riverside Oaks Golf Resort with a top five finish. Tshabalala is set to take the next step in his international journey when he competes at the Kids World Championships in North Carolina‚ US from August 1 to 3.

A week later he will take his place at the British Kids Championship on August 8 and 9 in Woodhall Spa‚ England.

Caster Semenya: Runner

Caster Semenya crosses the line to win gold in the women’s 800m final during the Diamond League in Doha, Qatar in May. AP





SA’s golden girl won the 800m event at the Doha Diamond League meeting in May in her first race since losing her appeal over a controversial gender ruling.

The two-time Olympic champion, timed at 1 minute 54.98 seconds, defeated Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba who clocked 1:57.75 and Ajee Wilson of the US who crossed at 1:58.83.

Semenya was only added to the 800m start list in Doha after her appeal against a new rule regulating testosterone levels for women athletes was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

She challenged the measures, introduced by the IAAF, that will force women with higher than normal male hormone levels — so-called “hyperandrogenic” athletes — to artificially lower the amount of testosterone in their bodies if they are to continue competing.

South African Swimming Team

The South African swimming team concluded the 30th Summer Universiade in Napoli, Italy this week with a total of five gold medals and one silver medal, and two new championship records.

The team will now be head in to Gwangju, South Korea, for the 18th Fina World Championships that began yesterday and ends on July 28.

Tatjana Schoenmaker: Swimmer

Tatjana Schoenmaker set a new African breaststroke record.





Local swimming star, Tatjana Schoenmaker, scooped two gold medals at the World Student Games in Napoli.

The Tuks swimming sensation secured gold in the 100m and 200m breaststroke at the international gala.

Schoenmaker won the 200m breaststroke in a time of 2:22.92 which is slower than the personal best she set during last year’s Gold Coast Commonwealth Games when she won in a time of 2:22.02.

And she set a new African and South African record on her way to victory in the 100m women’s breaststroke.

Schoenmaker surged to victory in the semi-finals in 1 minute 6.32 seconds, bettering her previous personal best by 0.09 seconds. In the final, the Tuks swimmer clinched the gold medal in 1:06.42.

Her impressive performance in Napoli also ensured that Schoenmaker qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Rogail Joseph: Hurdles Athlete

In April this year, Rogail Joseph lit up the skies of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, by running away with the Under-20 women’s 100m and 400m hurdles titles at the Junior African Championships.

Three weeks before that, she won the U20 400m hurdles title at the South African Championships in Stellenbosch.

She was also named the Cape Winelands sportswoman of the year. Joseph dreams of becoming the first black 400m hurdles athlete to go to the Olympic Games.

Brad Binder: Motorcycle racer

Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder in action during the Moto2 race at the Assen Grand Prix in June. Piroschka Van De Wouw Reuters.





SA-born racer Brad Binder will make his MotoGP debut in 2020, joining former team-mate Miguel Oliveira at Red Bull KTM Tech3.

The 2016 Moto3 world champion currently competes for the factory KTM Moto2 squad and will graduate to the premier class from next season. Binder, who is currently eighth in the Moto2 world championship, is the only KTM rider in the top 15 of the riders’ standings following the Austrian brand’s tough start to 2019.

Binder will become the first South African to compete in the top class of Grand Prix racing since 2000, having also claimed his nation’s first world title with his Moto3 triumph in 2016.

Kevin Lerena: Boxer:

Kevin Lerena defended his IBO belt. ©Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix





The country’s top cruiserweight boxer Kevin Lerena successfully defended his International Boxing Organisation (IBO) world title for a fourth time with a unanimous points victory over Czech challenger Vasil Ducar.

The fight was the headline bout of Golden Gloves’ KO Kings tournament at Emperors Palace last month.

Boitumelo Special School Soccer Team:

The Boitumelo Special School Soccer Team were crowned World Champions after beating Spain in the finals at the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi in March this year.

The local team participated in the Special Olympics World Summer Games, billed as the largest sports and humanitarian event of the year, which was attended by more than 7 500 athletes from over 190 nations, participating in 24 codes.

SA Sevens Team:

In March, defending World Series champions the Blitzbokke bagged the Canada Sevens rugby title in Vancouver, beating France 21-12 to take the trophy.

Impi Visser, Selvyn Davids and Werner Kok each scored tries for South Africa who climbed to fourth overall in the men’s World Rugby Sevens Series standings.

South Africa had advanced to the final by beating Fiji 31-12 in their last four match.

Orlando Pirates U17 Football Team:

Orlando Pirates FC became the first South African winners of the Future Champions Gauteng International Tournament when they edged Russian visitors FC Spartak 8-7 on penalties in March this year.

The tournament, which comprised of eight teams, included the likes of defending champions Club Brugge (Belgium), RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (Spain), Reggio Audace (Italy), Spartak FC (Russia), Club Tijuana (Mexico) and a side from the All India Football Federation.

