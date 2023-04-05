Masked Singer SA: One of the US’s most-watched reality competition shows is finally here

Johannesburg - All is about to be revealed ... the top trio behind “The Masked Singer South Africa”, the celebrity panel, the allure of the host, and the spell of captivating costumes and masks. The television reality show “The Masked Singer”, with broadcasts in more than 50 countries, is top of the pops for audiences across the globe. In the US it is one of the most-watched reality competition shows.

Today, the show, based on the South Korea “Masked Singer”, is an international phenomenon. Celebrated personalities and entertainment superstars sing well known songs while bejewelled in full body costumes and masks, to hide their identities. The flamboyant masks and costumes have a personality of their own and invite as much commentary as the performances themselves do. A celebrity panel of detectives must guess who is behind the mask. The studio audience is a rich component of the show, voting together with the celebrity detectives for their favourite performance. J'Something of MiCasa fame, is part of the detective panel and then of course there will be the iconic Somizi Mhlongo, entertainment savvy Sithelo Shozia and funny man, Skhumba Hlope round of the detective panel. Picture: Supplied. The least popular performers are eliminated, but not before she or he removes costume and mask to reveal their true identity.

"Take it off!, Take it off!", roars the audience, along with the judges, in an electric atmosphere, followed by shrieks of surprise and delight as the celebrity is unmasked. And now a trinity of media players in South Africa, is bringing this showbiz glitz to television screens across the nation. The SABC, Primedia, and Anele Mdoda's production company, Rose and Oaks, have teamed up to develop and broadcast a local version of The Masked Singer to the nation's ready audience. The SABC's head of Local Productions, Lala Tuku speaks with exhilaration about the show. "For years now, we have been wanting to offer this show to our audiences. It is one of the hottest reality show properties in the world, and now at last South Africa will have its very own version.

"This, thanks to the collaboration of SABC, Primedia and Rose and Oaks Media. Our audiences are in for a real treat. The show is an entertainment festival, with its magical music, wizardry of masks, and splendour of costumes. This is the biggest musical mystery show on the planet and for our local audiences," she said. Lindile Xoko, Primedia Group's chief revenue officer, said: "Investing in and developing world quality content is intrinsic to the DNA of Primedia and a pivot for the group's growth strategy. We are delighted to have been able to facilitate the production of The Masked Singer by Rose and Oaks for the SABC. We wish Anele and Lala every success with this world-class show." Anele Mdoda and her partners, Paul Buys and Frankie du Toit, are ready to fire up the media and entertainment industry as her production company, Rose and Oaks, sets its sights on licensing top international programming for local audiences, and on creating new formats that can be sold internationally.

“’The Masked Singer’ is the new wave of music shows that has had viewers across the world enthralled for the last three decades.” “We remember how ‘The Shell Road To Fame’ show in South Africa many years ago got families sitting together to back their favourites. ‘The Masked Singer’ is the new generation of singing shows and I am certain South African audiences will embrace this show with the same passion and intensity that they did the earlier generation singing competition shows,” Mododa said. Every element of the show has been carefully selected, from the costumes to the host to the panel of detectives. The masks, designed by Rose and Oaks Media, have been localised to reflect the best of what South Africa has to offer.