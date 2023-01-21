Matric results: Dainfern’s matriculants shine bright after overcoming Grade 12 challenges

Johannesburg - Dainfern College’s matriculants have once again risen to the challenge despite the obstacles they faced in their matric year. The school’s Class of 2022 achieved superb results for both IEB and Cambridge A levels, achieving 100% pass for both academic streams.

Story continues below Advertisement

The school said the IEB and Cambridge results achieved by the Class of 2022 are testament to their “resilience, grit and commendable work ethic as well as the dedication and professionalism of College staff”. The 2022 A Level students upheld the proud academic record of 100% Matric Exemption since the Cambridge stream was introduced. With the latest results, the school ensures another 100% pass rate and 22 years of no failures. 56 of the 59 candidates qualify to attend university. Head Boy Samuel Willemse joined Dainfern College in Grade 8, and his excellent academic career saw him earn Academic Honours in the Cambridge stream. A hugely talented sportsman, Willemse represented the College in Athletics, Hockey and Cricket and was selected for the Gauteng Lions Cricket Under-18 invitational side and for the Gauteng Under-19 Winter Cricket squad.

He was awarded his Red Blazer (the highest honour the College can bestow) in 2022 for his achievements in Public Speaking, Cricket, Hockey and Academics. Willemse achieved As in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. “I really didn’t expect to do so well. Time management was my secret. Having a balanced matric year is very important and this is where my sport really helped. No, my parents are not buying me a car. They will just give me a pat on the back,” he smiled.

Story continues below Advertisement

Willemse is hoping to study Medicine at either Wits or UCT. All-rounder Kate Weir was the first student at Dainfern College to earn both the Red Blazer for all-round excellence across Academics, Leadership, Tennis and Culture, and the White Cultural Honours Blazer for Music, Performing Arts and Dance. Kate Weir achieved distinctions in Accounting, Afrikaans, English, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Music. Supplied image. Weir joined the College in Grade 0 and went on to serve with charm, dignity and commitment as Head Girl in Grade 12. She has represented Gauteng and South Africa in Irish Dancing and was an integral part of the South African team, which placed third in the Irish Dancing World Championship in Ireland last year – the first time South Africa has placed at a World Championship. Weir achieved distinctions in Accounting, Afrikaans, English, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics and Music.

Story continues below Advertisement

“My preparation started in Gr 8 already. I didn’t wait till I got to matric. I was hoping to do well, but this is just beyond my wildest expectations. My parents will probably give me money towards my studies, She said. Weir plans to study International Business with Accounting at an institute in South Carolina. Top student Lukas Esterhuizen joined Dainfern College in Grade 8. He participated in Tennis and Cricket. Esterhuizen earned Academic Honours and an Academic Medal for his consistently high academic achievement throughout High School.

Top student, Lukas Esterhuizen achieved distinctions in Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and placed in the Top 1% of the IEB in Afrikaans. Supplied image. This saw him named as the Dux Scholar in Grade 12, where he was also awarded four subject prizes as well as the prestigious Values Award for Respect at the Matric Valediction. He achieved distinctions in Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, Physical Sciences and placed in the Top 1% of the IEB in Afrikaans. “I used all the challenges throughout my high school career to get to this point. We have some of the best teachers here, and that played a big role in our achievements. I worked hard, but I was mostly hoping that I would do well,” he said. Esterhuizen plans to study Mechatronic Engineering at Stellenbosch University. Jeff du Toit joined Dainfern College in Grade 0, and he was the first student at Dainfern College to earn both the Red Blazer for all-round excellence across Academics, Public Speaking and Sport and the White Sports Honours Blazer for Rugby, Athletics and Provincial Power lifting.

He achieved Gauteng Colours for Power lifting and placed third in the South African Power lifting Championships in 2022. Du Toit received the prestigious Values Award for Self-discipline at Matric Valediction. He was the Dux Scholar in Grade 8 and Grade 9 and went on to achieve Academic Honours and an Academic Du Toit achieved distinctions in Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Sciences. Jeff du Toit achieved distinctions in Afrikaans, Business Studies, English, Life Orientation, Mathematics and Physical Sciences. Supplied image. The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa’s (Isasa) Executive Director, Lebogang Montjane said the IEB cohort of 2022 has proven to be as strong as the ones before Covid-19. “These learners have come through Covid and they have achieved excellent results. Congrats to the learners, their parents and of course their teachers,” he added.

There’s no stopping these two top achievers Makanaka Nyengerai achieved As in History, Mathematics and Physics and an A+ in Chemistry. Picture: Supplied Makanaka Nyengerai joined Dainfern College in Grade 8. She served as the Deputy Head Girl for 2021-2022. She was the Cambridge Dux scholar for AS Level in 2021 and for A level in 2022, which earned her Academic Honours and an Academic Medal. Nyengerai is described as a talented all-rounder who also achieved a high level of success in the cultural, sporting and academic spheres throughout high school. She was awarded her Red Blazer (the highest honour the College can bestow) in 2022 for her stellar achievements in Public Speaking, Soccer, Academics and Leadership. Nyengerai achieved As in History, Mathematics and Physics and an A+ in Chemistry.

“These results are because of lots of long hours and flash cards. We also had to work around load shedding. Sometimes I worked in the garden, sometimes by candlelight. My family is ecstatic, especially my grandfather who is in Zimbabwe. When I told him my results, he said he was super proud of me. I don’t have any grand celebrations planned, just lunch with my friends,” she said. Seth Green plans to use 2023 to find his way in the world. He would like to focus on his soccer. Picture: Supplied. Seth Green, 18, said he felt anxious waiting for his results and is happy now that the wait is over. The young man obtained a Bachelor’s pass and a distinction in Life Orientation. He completed his matric year at John Adamson High School in the south of Johannesburg. “Twelve years of schooling has ended. Mixed emotions but mainly relief now that it's done,” he said. Green is an aspiring football player and plans to take this year off to find his way.