Kamogelo Molapisi Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - When Kamogelo Molapisi secured a scholarship to St Stithians Girls’ College, it meant she had to repeat Grade10.

She didn’t hesitate. She knew that by completing matric at one of Gauteng’s leading private schools, she would be able to uplift her impoverished family.

“I didn’t even have to think twice,” Molapisi said.

“I was almost done with Grade 10 at my previous school, but I knew that an opportunity like that only comes once in a lifetime, so I was more than happy to repeat the grade.”

Three years after making the bold decision to move from her family in Soweto and join St Stithians, Molapisi’s hard work, dedication and commitment have finally paid off.

On Thursday, she woke up to the news that she achieved three distinctions, for isiZulu, drama, and life orientation in her Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric exams.

A total of 98.92% of pupils passed the IEB national senior certificate exams, up from 98.76% last year.

Molapisi can now go on to achieve her dream of becoming a lawyer.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve had the dream of helping my family financially,” she said.

“I come from an underprivileged background, and myself and my family have always struggled. I made a vow that I would do everything I possibly could to help my family out one day, and this is the first step towards that, so I am over the moon.

“To get these results I had to really study hard, and at night. I had many sleepless nights, but I’m thrilled that the hard work paid off,” she said.

She hopes to study for a Law (BCom) degree at Wits.

“I think we should be getting letters from the university in the next day or two, so I have another anxious wait ahead,” she said.

Saturday Star