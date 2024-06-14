McKenzie confirms to South Africa that there is a ‘deal’

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton Mckenzie has confirmed a deal had been made among members of the Government of National Unity (GNU) led by the ANC. McKenzie said he was tired of listening to political parties lie to journalists when asked about talks surrounding the GNU, comprising the ANC, DA, IFP and PA.

“I can confirm that there is a deal. The deal is that we are putting South Africa first. “We are going to work together as the PA, DA, ANC and IFP. There comes a time, and we are here now, where the country can either die or rise and we have decided that we are not going to let South Africa die in our hands or on our watch,” McKenzie said. He said “we are going to vote together”.

“If there is no deal how can we vote together? There is a deal. We are going to vote DA Deputy Speaker, Cyril Ramaphosa as President and the ANC Speaker Thoko Didiza.” McKenzie said politicians should stop lying to the media. “No person in their right minds would just vote without a firm commitment of a deal,” he said.

McKenzie said the PA was part of the deal that they were going negotiate because the deal was not about what was in it for this or that party, but what was in it for the country. “The ANC has accepted defeat and is saying let’s talk. We were supposed to have met on Sunday because we all thought the sitting will be next Wednesday. “Obviously, they have to keep their end of the bargain. If they don’t listen to us , ons is uit (we are not fools, we will be out),” said McKenzie.

He said the PA was interested in the position of Home Affairs to tackle issues such as illegal foreigners who should leave South Africa. Meanwhile, Thoko Didiza has been elected as Speaker of the National Assembly. Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was the first to congratulate Didiza. Party members sang “malibongwe igame amakhosikazi”, a song usually sung by ANCWL members.