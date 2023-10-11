MEC Lebogang Maile urged to release a report on loans given to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s son-in-law

Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng is demanding answers from the Gauteng MEC for Human Settlements, Lebogang Maile, as to why there have been delays in releasing the report into Paul Mashatile’s son-in -law’s dealings with the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF). Mervyn Cirota, DA’s Shadow MEC for Human Settlements, said it was alleged the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF) was experiencing delays in completing the investigation into Nonkwelo Investments.

“This is even though the DA was reliably informed that the report was completed last month. The latest development in this saga is a clear indication that MEC Maile is preventing the facts from being disclosed,” Cirota said. He said the investigation and the disclosure of the subsequent report were critical and would prevent further speculation on the nature of the loan granted to Nonkwelo Investments by the GPF. The loans were granted when Deputy President Paul Mashatile was the MEC for Human Settlements in the province.

It is alleged that Nonkwelo Investments benefited from loans from the GPF between 2013 and 2017, totalling at least R30 million. “The DA reiterates its call on MEC Maile to immediately make the report public, take the public into his confidence, and provide compelling reasons as to why the report is being withheld. “Should it be found in this report that Nonkwelo Investments unduly benefited from the loans granted by the GPF, this money must be recovered.