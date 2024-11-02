Medical crisis hits Lebanon as Israel rocket bombardment rages on

A Big medical crisis has already hit the people of Lebanon following the closure of more than four hospitals and 40 healthcare facilities such as clinics in war-torn Middle Eastern country. According to Dr Mounia Amrani, one of more than 200 healthcare workers deployed across Lebanon under the auspices of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders’, there is a dire shortage of medical health care help for the more than 5 million Lebanese people who are suffering following the bombing of Lebanon, just two months ago.

Friday marked one month since Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon, where the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah has strongholds as Israel forces continue its airstrikes amid the growing number of casualties, including children and women. On 17 and 18 September 2024, thousands of hand-held pagers and hundreds of walkie-talkies intended for use by Hezbollah exploded simultaneously across Lebanon and Syria in an Israeli attack, resulting in the beginning of suffering for the people of Lebanon who have since been displaced. Having recently returned from a stint in Lebanon, Dr Amrani has called for world leaders to speak in one voice and save the lives of the more than 1,2 million Lebanese people who are displaced.

According to a WHO report, since the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon on 17 September 2024, there have been more than 23 attacks on health care facilities in Lebanon that have led to 72 deaths and 43 injuries among health workers and patients. “Healthcare facilities have been forced to close in some wars. This has an adverse effect on people's lives. We had six hospitals and 40 big clinics that have closed down due to bombing and we as MSF urge all parties to spare civilians. “We urged them to spare civilians and healthcare workers to ensure that basic healthcare is provided to the people. As SMF we are concerned about the impact this ongoing violence has on the most vulnerable people, which are children. We can see changes in the behaviour of children. They are stressed, angry and this daily bombing affects them in many ways including psychologically. Some children can't sleep and wet their beds,” she said.

Since the start of the war, MSF continues to set up healthcare facilities in a bid to help the people of Lebanon with daily supply of medicine and other healthcare related interventions. Dr Amrani who addressed the media on Thursday revealed that since September 25, MSF reports that it has conducted more than 8, 281 medical consultations, 998 individual mental health sessions, 7,227 group mental health sessions, more than 7,342 meals distributed and 79, 504 litres of water. Besides children being left with mental and psychological scars, mothers and fathers with chronic illnesses are also suffering.