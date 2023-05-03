Medical drama takes to the skies: Why Skymed has the whole world buzzing

Johannesburg - Budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada, is what you can expect from the latest medical drama, Skymed, which has the whole world buzzing. Not to mention lots of fake blood and oatmeal which are used to make the blood and gore look all the more real. NBC Universal International Networks & Direct-To-Consumer announced the launch of the new medical drama, on Universal TV Africa (DStv Channel 117) from Monday May 8, with episodes available to stream on Universal+ immediately after airing.

Skymed follows the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of an air medical team, weaving together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues. A diverse cast of young medical responders must rely on each other for survival at 20 000 feet in the air. The series stars Natasha Calis (Nurses) as Hayley, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwon (Batwoman) as Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom (Siberia) as Crystal, Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew) as Chopper, Thomas Elms (The Order) as Nowak, Mercedes Morris (Between) as Lexi, Kheon Clarke (Riverdale) as Tristan, and Braeden Clarke (Outlander) as Jeremy. Actor, Morgan Holstrom, who is known for her roles in Day of the Dead and Outlander said playing the role of a medical professional came with its own set of unique challenges.

“Memorising medical jargon was difficult at first, but it got easier with time. I am a huge fan of Grey’s Anatomy so I was quite stoked for this role. I think it will appeal to a vast audience. Learning lines, especially in this series, got easier with time. We had to learn many big words,” she said. The cast is young, and Holstrom promised that Skymed is not just another medical drama. “You are in the air so there are many risks involved. We had training in the air so that we could feel what the real nurses feel. We now know what their lives are really like,” she added.

And how does one prepare for such a role? “Lots of reading and Youtube videos,” Holstrom giggled. “The cast is also very young, very sexy and very daring. The one thing I have learnt about being involved in this production is how the body is able to heal itself and to find its balance. Each show comes with its own challenges. Some of the episodes are very tragic,” she said.

Canada is known for its remote areas where rescue operations don’t always end happily. “It’s really a roller-coaster of emotions,” Holstrom concluded. Season 1 of Skymed was filmed in Winnipeg and took five and a half months to complete and Season 2 was shot near Ontario and took only four months.