Meet Lizette Volkwyn - One of only two certified human lie detectors in South Africa

Johannesburg - Imagine having the ability to tell when a person is lying by just looking at them and without the use of a lie detector machine or any other technology. Becoming a human lie detector is, in fact, possible.

Just ask Lizette Volkwyn, one of only two certified human lie detectors in the country. Having spent several years learning the ins and outs of human emotions, Volkwyn has become highly sought after. She believes anyone is capable of doing this job and is determined to pass on her skills to South Africans who are interested.

Volkwyn will be hosting a two day workshop called “I can see you Lie” at the Centurion Golf Club Country Estate on June 2 and 3 and will look into the science of lie detection. The Saturday Star caught up with her this week to chat about her career. She gives us insight into what it takes to become a human lie detector and how her skills have helped her in life. SA’s human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn. Supplied image. How did you become a human lie detector, and what are your skills?

After dedicating 25 years of my life to the corporate world, I made a bold move and transitioned into the field of coaching. It wasn’t long before I encountered a major hurdle in my new profession: everyone lies. Determined to overcome this, I decided to enrol in the renowned PEI Academy in 2013. It provided me with a rigorous training programme, resulting in my certification as a Truth and Credibility Consultant, commonly referred to as a Human Lie Detector. I also earned a certification in Emotional Skills and Competencies, further equipping me with the tools necessary to help my clients achieve success. Can you talk us through how you became a Human Lie Detector? When I enrolled in the certification programme, I quickly learned that it was going to be a challenging journey. The programme began with theoretical projects, which laid the foundation for the practical phase. After successfully completing the theoretical assignments and two qualifying exams, I was able to move on to the practical phase, which spanned 14 days. Upon completion, I faced two additional exams consisting of video content that could not be found through online searches. To earn my certification, I had to score a minimum of 90% on both exams. Thankfully, I exceeded this expectation, scoring 91% on the first exam and 95% with merit on the second.

Your skills must come in handy for a number of organisations, including the police. Can you give us insight into some of the companies, organisations that you have helped? I must maintain strict client confidentiality, but my clients come from a variety of industries and seek my expertise in making recommendations for high-level appointments, conducting human profiling for specific positions, and identifying and addressing potential white-collar crimes. I take great pride in my ability to provide valuable insights and recommendations to my clients, helping them to make informed decisions that positively impact their businesses. The work that I do in the corporate world is both challenging and rewarding, and I am committed to continuing to provide the highest level of service to my clients.

SA’s human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn. Supplied image. Can you give us a few examples of how you have managed to help, for example, the police solve cases? Although my primary focus is on the corporate environment, I occasionally work with security companies. One example involved a woman who was suspected of stealing from her company’s petty cash. Despite being unable to pinpoint the theft or get a confession from her, I was able to identify her and during a 35-minute session, which ultimately led to her confession. How does one go about becoming a human lie detector?

A passion for human behaviour is a crucial component of my work. It’s essential to understand that my skills are not used to pursue lies but rather to uncover the truth, as the lack of truth often reveals deceit. To develop and enhance your abilities in Human Lie Detections, you need to enrol in the PEI academy and engaged in rigorous training and extensive practice. It’s important to stay curious and up-to-date with the latest advancements in the field of human behaviour, and I am committed to continually learning and growing as a professional. SA’s human lie detector Lizette Volkwyn. Supplied image. Why is it so important for one to equip him or herself with these skills?

The ability to detect deception is one of the most powerful tools in communication. It not only enhances one’s ability to communicate effectively and listen actively but also allows individuals to direct conversations in a way that leads to obtaining the information needed to make informed decisions. Human lie detection is not solely reserved for those in law enforcement, security, or investigative careers. It’s a skill that every individual can benefit from, regardless of their profession. By developing this skill, individuals can improve their communication and build trust with others, ultimately leading to greater success in both personal and professional endeavours. Do you enjoy what you do? And what are the highs and lows of your job?

I have a deep passion for my work, which not only sets me apart from others in my industry but also provides me with a significant advantage in any conversation. What’s remarkable about my skill set is that I don’t need any external tools to use it. However, there is a downside. The ability to pick up on deceit is a skill that cannot be turned off, which means that I am always aware of it, even in casual or personal conversations. This is where wisdom and emotional intelligence play a vital role, as I must decide how to react to the information I’ve picked up and whether or not to act on it. Despite the challenges, I find my work incredibly fulfilling and rewarding. It’s a privilege to be able to help others and provide valuable insights and recommendations based on my skills and expertise.

How did you develop your skills? It is not just a skill. It’s a way of life. I practice it every day and stay up-to-date with the latest scientific advancements in the field. It’s essential to remain curious and informed about the latest developments to continue growing and improving in this area of expertise. Recently, I was honoured to receive an invitation to enrol in a groundbreaking programme that focuses on the science of emotional intelligence (EQ) and its relationship to lying. This programme is designed to go beyond the typical linear EQ testing and will provide me with a deeper understanding of how emotions impact our ability to detect deception accurately. As one of only 24 individuals in the world to be invited to participate in this programme, I am excited to expand my knowledge and skills in this area even further. I believe that this new level of expertise will enable me to provide even more valuable insights and recommendations to my clients, ultimately helping them to achieve greater success.

Tell us about the workshops you hold? In June, I will be presenting the two-day workshop “I can see you LIE” in Centurion, Gauteng. This highly sought-after skill of Human Lie Detection is one that intrigues many, but only a select few possess. This workshop is your chance to join the elite group of skilled professionals who can read people like an open book. But it is not just about uncovering lies; it’s about understanding the communication value of searching for the truth. Are you able to instantly detect when an individual is lying? And how has this skill helped you in your life?

While some lies can be quite apparent and easily detected, accurately identifying the truth with a purpose requires creating a baseline for at least a 20-minute conversation. It’s essential to have a thorough understanding of the science behind the lies and the reasons behind them to make an informed determination. Personally, I find that using this skill has allowed me to converse on a much deeper level and gain insights that I would have missed previously. I cannot imagine life without this invaluable skill, as it has provided me with a unique perspective and the ability to make informed decisions based on accurate information. In my line of work, I am constantly learning and growing, and I am passionate about sharing my knowledge with others.