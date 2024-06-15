Meet the top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards hosts

The Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards (YOBAs) have announced the hosts for the 3rd annual edition of the prestigious ceremony, set to take place on June 22 at the Sandton Convention Centre. Well-known TV presenter, radio personality, MC and voice-over artist, Kgosi Rankhumise, and former Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe, will be at the helm as hosts on the evening of celebration and recognition of youth-owned brands.

Rankhumise presents news, sports and lifestyle inserts, while Palesa is an actress, writer, producer and founder of United Artists, highlighting artists' value and mental health. Speaking about the event, Rankhumise said, “Stepping onto the stage of the YOBAs as a host is a moment of pride for me. It's not just about presenting; it's about connecting with the energy and passion of the incredible young business owners, as well as the audience. Together with Palesa, we are ready to make the evening of the YOBAs unforgettable.” Molefe demonstrated her joy, describing how her enthusiasm for hosting the event aligns with her dedication to celebrating excellence.

“Hosting the YOBAs this year is such a great honour, one that resonates deeply with my commitment to celebrating excellence.” Molefe published her first book, “O Shapo, O Sho?”, in Setswana, aimed at sparking self-discovery and resilience in young Batswana readers. The book follows the life of a girl child who is able to overcome her feelings of fear, sadness and shyness through the power of positive thinking.

The dynamic duo promises a memorable evening honouring youth-owned brands and their achievements, showcasing their collective expertise and magnetic personalities to elevate the YOBAs to new heights. YOBAs founder and CEO, Pat Mahlangu, also commented. “Palesa and Kgosi bring a perfect blend of charisma, talent and passion to the forefront of this year's awards. Their individual journeys and collective chemistry promise to infuse the YOBAs with a new level of excitement and inspiration. We're honoured to have them as our hosts, guiding us through a night where we will be celebrating youth excellence.”