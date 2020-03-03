Melville shooting victims struggling months after fateful attack

Petunia Roets sits at home unemployed and slipping deeper in debt. She can’t work because of the bullet that went through her pelvis during the early hours of New Year’s Day. That bullet left other injuries too. It has caused her nightmares and it has made her fear large crowds. When she does leave the house it is to go to church, where the small congregation of 16 members makes her feel at ease. The single mother is a trauma nurse and her job requires her to be on her feet for 12-hour shifts. But her injury, for the moment, is preventing her from standing for long periods.

Roets was one of the victims of the Melville shooting that occurred outside Poppy’s Restaurant on New Year’s Day when at about 1am, two women were killed and six others injured when a black BMW X5 slowly drove past and opened fire.

Now three months after the tragedy, police have yet to announce an arrest, while the survivors battle economic hardship and deal with the psychological fallout of that morning.

“Our government has been very disappointed. They came once to hospital and they made this wow big thing,” says Roets. “And now we are all unemployed because of these injuries. Our government never came back.”

If hadn’t been for that bullet, Roets would have returned to work in Saudi Arabia.

“My son needs to go to college and I am the sole breadwinner in this house. I had to borrow money to get my son there,” she says.

“Honestly, I’m going to work for six months to pay people money back if I’m going back.”

To try and assist the likes of Roets and other victims of that night, Ralph Fredericks has started an online crowd funding campaign.

Fredericks was also shot, while he stood outside Poppy’s. The bullet went through his right hand and into his chest.

“I am coping, I am getting there. I’m basically healed. It’s just the tissue inside. The doctor said it will take another five to six months,” he said.

Fredericks has returned to work, he owns his own business. But the injury has been a financial set back.

He even had to give money to his friend Sherwin Basdew, so he could bury his wife.

Fredericks had invited Sherwin and his wife Samantha Daniels-Basdew to Poppy’s that night.

Samantha was one of the two women who died.

Through the Backabuddy online fund raising campaign, Fredericks had hoped to raise R500000. So far he has only collected R1260. People had promised to donate, but they didn’t he says.

On that fateful morning, Roets wasn’t supposed to be at Poppy’s.

She had planned to go to church, but friends convinced her to go to Melville Koppies to watch the fireworks.

“We got cold and some-one said let's go to this restaurant that they know.

"There were families there, so I felt at ease. We weren’t there 45 minutes when the shooting happened.”

Roets said she felt a hard thud against her thigh, it was only when she collapsed and saw she was bleeding, that she realised she had been shot.

As a trauma nurse, she had treated many gunshot victims and as she lay there on the floor, she began to self assess her injury.

“I looked at the colour of my blood, and I thought fine this is not that serious. My arteries hadn’t been severed,” recalls Roets.

“I could move my lower limbs, and there was sensation in my lower limbs. I was like, okay, my spinal cord is fine.”





At hospital, the bullet that had struck Roets, fell out of her jeans.

The police took it into evidence.

Now as Roets and Fredericks slowly recover from their wounds, they both want answers.

The police they say have kept them in the dark.

They want to know why they were targeted. What motivated the killers to shoot up that restaurant on a street where other patrons were gathered outside nightclubs, and would have made just as easy targets?

For Roets, the randomness of the shooting has also made her worry about her family.

“I’m scared for my family, my baby is 19 years old and he’s at that stage where he is going out and I’m thinking 'gosh if this can happen to me, it can happen to him'.

"And who is going to take care of him? The government has just left us.”

