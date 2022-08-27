Mentalism isn’t magic but its mystery is just as captivating

Johannesburg - When Larry Soffer tells people he is a mentalist, they immediately think he spends his days unravelling crimes and putting offenders in prison, just like the lead character in the American drama television series, “The Mentalist”. The truth is, the only likeness Soffer has to Patrick Jane’s character, Simon Barker, is their passion for entertainment.

“Although I have been approached several times to help crack a crime, this is not something I feel comfortable doing. My aim has always been to entertain and inspire,” he said. The misperception generally stems from the fact that people simply do not know what mentalism really is. “We all know that magic encompasses a whole range of different things, from illusions on stage to close-up magic tricks amongst others. It is a performing art in which audiences are entertained by seemingly impossible feats using natural powers. Mentalism comes under the ‘magic’ umbrella and could perhaps be best described as the magic of the mind. It is a sophisticated practice and an incredible skill that takes years to develop,” he said.

Soffer was four years old when he received his first magic set as a birthday present from his grandparents and his life has been magical since. He attended the College of Magic in Cape Town where he lives and has been in love with his craft ever since he can remember. “I always had spiritual abilities and awareness. I am always aware of peoples’ emotional state but I don’t just read their minds. That would be an invasion of their privacy. I just want people to believe in the impossible. But I am not a sangoma or a psychic,” he joked. But that doesn’t stop people from asking him to help them find gold and diamonds in mines or even the Jacaranda FM listener who asked if he could impregnate her.

“People are curious and some are even scared. I do what I do simply for entertainment and to make people believe that you can bend reality to your will. Also, I believe that evil things will create evil results and this is not what I do,” he said. A mentalist uses specialist techniques to demonstrate their art and skill of mind reading, metal bending, second sighting and predicting the thoughts of others. It involves anything that reveals the power of the mind and requires the ability to read body language and micro facial expressions. It utilises each of the five human senses to create the impression of a sixth sense. Soffer said, done well, mentalism can positively impact the person watching the performance unfold.

“Not only does it allow the audience to step outside their mundane, everyday life, but it also transports them to a different reality, and inspires them to believe in the impossible to create a better future for themselves,” he added. After witnessing his fair share of mentalists and magicians perform all over the world, Soffer believes these five qualities are what sets apart the good ones from the not so good: Focus on the audience, have great intuition, don’t be afraid to take risks, eat, sleep and breath mentalism and create a memorable impression. “Pulling off scary stunts like putting a spike through your hand, making spoons and forks bend, light bulbs burst, or broken watches come back to life can be tricky. I once performed for the first lady of Kenya in Nairobi and popped a balloon with a large knife while blindfolded. To add some danger, I asked an audience member to stand somewhere in the crowd with the balloon and used what I call ‘Second Sight’ to find them. It went down a treat with the crowd,” he said.

Soffer said mentalism requires you to successfully blur the lines between reality and the supernatural. To do this well, you need to be more than just good at your craft. “People must remember the experience they had with you for years and years. Only then will you have impacted them with your performance and skill,” he said. Soffer is not only in high demand locally but his exceptional reputation is spreading fast across the globe.