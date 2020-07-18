Mi Casa celebrates 10 year anniversary with new album release

Joao da Fonseca will never forget the moment he met Dr Duda and Mo-T for the first time. It was on a rooftop in Sandton ten years ago. “There is something special about that moment,” says Fonseca, better known by his stage name J’ Something. “We met on a random stage on a rooftop in Sandton, not knowing one another from a bar of soap. We jammed together on stage that night. People asked us for pictures and autographs, I didn't know them at all but we had so much fun.” Three months later, the trio would record their first song as Mi Casa, and would go on to become one of South Africa’s most successful music groups.

“Three months after that night,I begged the guys to record one track, we eventually did it. We made These Streets. The rest is history I guess …”

This month, the house band celebrates their ten year anniversary together. They have also released a brand new album “We Made It” , which Fonseca considers one of the best albums they have ever made.

The Saturday Star chatted to Fonseca about Mi Casa’s ten year long journey and the defining moments that helped them become one of South Africa’s most successful bands.

How would you describe the past decade with Mi Casa?

It’s been a REAL relationship, not only between the three of us, but I feel like everything we’ve built has been real, timeless music, great memories, and powerful moments. I have enjoyed most of it ... haha.

How did Mi Casa first come about and who was the driving force behind the group?

There are these moments in life that you look back on and just wonder if by some small chance, that moment was actually meant to be. What I mean by this is sometimes you think you have fallen for the love of your life and a couple months later you no more.

That person you declared as your soul mate and the person you wish to love for the rest of your life, but then he/she is no more. So looking back on ten years of Mi Casa I still stand by the fact that this was meant to be. There is something special about the moment we met on a random stage on a rooftop in Sandton, not knowing one another from a bar of soap, to then jamming together on that stage, people asking us for pictures, and autographs, and that time I didn't even know the guys I was on stage with. It was three months after that night, after me begging the guys to record one track, we eventually did it. We made These Streets. The rest is history I guess …

Did you guys ever imagine being this successful?

Well, your question has a variable that one has to take into account, the definition of success. Did I hope and dream of being this happy, doing what I love, and being able to live off music? I most certainly did.

I think how we have done this is what really makes me proud. No clout, no hype, no bad news, just good music. That's what's kept us here ... But when we first started I'll be the first to say that we never dreamt this far. After year one we had to write a whole new list of goals, and here we are 10 years later still writing new dreams. We feel super blessed.

I'm sure your journey with Mi Casa has been filled with countless memories. Is there one stand out moment for you?

There is a moment I will never forget and that is without a doubt the making of We Made it, our latest album. I love creating. Being in the studio is my favorite place in the world, dont tell my wife that, but I just get lost in making music, lost in a good way. I almost feel like I disappear into this substance that takes over me. Now with this new album we had the hardest task in our career, in my opinion. We had to birth something new, something without boxes, a body of work that could truly reflect who we are, and for me specially i needed to find myself in Mi Casa. I believe I did this with this album.

By removing the boxes from my life, i managed to find myself, and believe Mi Casa did the exact same thing, we dug deeper than ever, allowed people into our space, co wrote, ate and drank together, laughed together, cried together, and the couple of months we spent there in that house making this new album, it has to be the highlight of my career. I feel like Mi Casa has been reborn.

Your most memorable moment on stage with Mi Casa was... ?

So many! I'm thinking of the time we jammed with Jonathan Butler in Nigeria. That guy is my hero. He called me on stage. i was like ... WHAT?? But, a moment that stands out as the most memorable moment on stage for me with Mi Casa was our last Kirstenbosch Gardens. We performed a new song called Chucks, for the first time, sort of like in the middle of the set. Finished the show, which was incredible as always, and went backstage. Now at this show there are like 7000 Mi Casa fans ... all of them started singing the chorus from Chucks, "All I know ... is I'm not giving up, I'm gonna go until my time is up!" I felt that energy, that belief in the statement, and as a songwriter, that just touched me, and as a band, it solidified exactly why we are around and what our mission is.

Mi Casa has made countless great hits. But is there one song that stands out as your favourite in the past decade?

We've been really blessed with "HITS" ... I feel so blessed to have made music that is still relevant today even though it's 10 years old. But my favorite Mi Casa track of all time, out of the hits, would be Your Body. I love the groove, the bass line and lyrically it remains one of my favorite songs I’ve written.

If you could change one thing about Mi Casa what would it be?

Honestly, absolutely nothing. Believing that this band is meant to be, I can only continue pursuing my role within the band and trust that something or someone with greater power than us has got our backs.

What has it been like working with Dr Duda and Mo-T?

Really interesting. They are both so different. I am so different to them. Matter of fact I feel like we are all so different. Duda is a little more reserved and very collected. He is quiet but loud not in words, but you can feel his emotion without him saying anything. He does not trust easily but if he lets you in, it's one of the best places ever. Because he is so quiet in his character, when he compliments me or is proud of me, I get super emotional, it's meaningful.

He is not one to show panic, is a good listener, and really just loves music, making music, performing music, and listening to music. Mo grew up in music, with his dad being a part of Mango Groove. He loves life, loves people, and is an extrovert of note. Him and I are the same age, Duda being a bit older, so we tend to be together most of the time, also cause we love talking crap all the time.

Mo is passionate, sensitive and extremely caring. He is horrible at technology, and it took me a few years to get him to buy a laptop and learn how to bank online. He has the softest heart and will listen to you and do anything for you really. He almost cares too much if there is such a thing, he can sometimes get abused by others but he, with age is learning to stand his ground. They are both brothers to me now, we started as strangers which is crazy, and in ten years we have seen the world and become husbands, and fathers, all whilst doing what we love, music.

If Mi Casa was able to collaborate with any musician in the world, who would it be and why?

We all have our dreams of course in this regard, but I always thought a collaboration with Disclosure and Mi Casa would be wild.

What was your most embarrassing moment on stage with Mi Casa?

My pants tore once and I had no plan B so i just carried on as if it was the plan, haha.

What are some of the challenges that Mi Casa has faced over the past decade?

The same ones we all face in the various relationships we have. It’s a band, in other it's a group relationship, and in relationships you go through good and bad times, but in relationships you really want and truly love, those ones you willing to push through hardship and whatever storm may come. I feel like what is more important than the challenges we’ve faced is, the lessons we've learnt in pushing through those challenges. We need to fight more for the things we love.

Mi Casa is celebrating their ten year anniversary with a new album ' We Made It '. Can you tell me a little bit about the album?

It's an album like no other. It’s a body of work that makes us comfortable to play on any stage anywhere around the world. It's our sound. It's us without any boxes, and it stands for a band that fought and pushed through hardships, constant change, and huge pressure. To still be here to us is no joke, it's a miracle and a blessing. WE Made it. And we will continue aiming for the stars.

Can you tell me a bit about the role your wife Cordelia has played in your success as a musician?

When you find a partner and believe in marriage, you find a person who is willing and committed to becoming one with you, forever. Now, if you will allow , I believe love is something we will never fully understand nor achieve. I believe love is our mission here on earth, to learn to become love.

To work towards becoming love in every word and deed. Now this is not possible, because we are imperfect humans, this is why I believe "God" or whatever it is you may call him/her/it is love. So we spend our life trying to be loved (this is what I believe our purpose is). I believe that behind every great man lies an even greater woman. Why? It's simple, two is better than one. And when you have two people that can act as one in their pursuit of understanding in being in love, you operate with a greater advantage than others, you achieve quicker results, because you operate as one but you are in deed two. It is true.

Do you see Mi Casa continuing to grow stronger and stronger over the next few decades?

I certainly hope so. I hope we keep challenging one another to become better at what we do. We will continue growing stronger if we remain who we are and produce quality music we make. If we continue respecting one another the way we do, we have a good chance of another beautiful decade.

Have you had to put your ten year celebrations as a group on ice for the moment due to the lockdown?

Yeah unfortunately we couldn't get together for the party we want to throw, but I reckon we need to go with our family and friends to Mpumalanga to the house we recorded in and throw the biggest party ever, when allowed of course.

What has life been like for Mi Casa during the lockdown?

It’s been hard due to the obvious, but it’s also been really good for us. We have spent a lot of time with our families, we have funny enough been connecting more than before, and we are finding ways to move forward in our mission. We are super grateful for the fact that we have a home, food on the table, and warmth. That is a blessing.

Can you tell us about the near break up that Mi Casa almost had?

It was mostly driven by me to be honest, so at the time I was frustrated more than anything. I learnt a lot. I remember praying, telling God I'm gonna quit, and I always felt this sense of like "Don't quit. I have a plan." It bothered me, as a person who regards himself to be spiritually in tune, I couldn't understand. The day our album released, on July 3rd 2020, I saw on my phone, WE MADE IT available, I poured out tears, I heard the same voice say, "You see, I wanted you to learn persistence and sacrifice, and teach you the benefits of fighting for something you love." This new album isn't just another album, this project is everything to me.

Can you share with us a Mi Casa moment that not even the most die hard of Mi Casa fans know about?

Once upon a time, long long ago, haha ... when we were working on our first album, we asked so many artists (wont name them) to collaborate with us, and they literally turned us down. At the time it broke our hearts, i remember doubting myself so much in that moment, but now i get it, you learn this with age and experience.

Where do you see Mi Casa in say ten years time?

Hopefully still happy, hopefully still making music that can speak to people, and most importantly hopefully still making music we love.

