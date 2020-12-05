Mi Casa’s trumpeter launches male cancer awareness initiative

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Moshe Kgasoane will never forget the day he received the horrible news that his dad had passed away. Having battled cancer for a long time, his father Banza Kgasoane finally succumbed to the illness. Moshe was just 27-years-old at the time. “It was the most terrifying news. I was only 27 but I’m really grateful for all the lessons and wisdom he instilled in me.” A few years later, Moshe lost his musical idols to the very same illness. Legendary musicians Hugh Masekela and Johnny Clegg both succumbed to the dreaded disease.

As a well-known musician himself, Moshe knew he needed to do something.

So the trumpeter behind one of SA’s most successful music groups, Mi Casa, launched a cancer initiative, The Diphala Foundation to raise awareness on the dreaded disease.

Mi Casa. Image: supplied.

Now he has launched yet another cancer initiative, the Blow Away Cancer initiative, through the Diphala Foundation, which is aimed at bringing awareness to previously undisclosed cancer-related issues in males.

With South African males being historically more reserved about their personal health issues, and male-based cancers aggressively affecting some of our most important musical icons over the years, Kgasoane felt it was of utmost importance to start a foundation in the hope of getting SA’s men to speak openly about their health issues.

This initiative is being supported through a series of “Blow Cancer Away” black-tie music events, men’s health clinic affiliations and transparent fund-raising initiatives to kick-start 2021 in a positive spirit.

Speaking to the Saturday Star this week, Kgasoane, affectionately known as Mo T, said he was delighted to have launched his new project.

“The Blow Cancer Away initiative is something that I started through the Diphala Foundation, which came to life when I lost some of my favourite musicians to cancer, including my late dad Banza Kgasoane and my grandfather Henry Kgasoane, together with other legends that played a huge role in the entertainment industry.”

As a well known musician, Kgasoane says it was important for him to use his influence in a positive way.

Mi Casa. File image.

“I feel it’s time we speak up and deal with issues around an illness like cancer that keeps claiming the lives of our legends and our loved ones. So we need to take every opportunity to promote a healthy lifestyle and advise people to go for regular check-ups to know their status.”

Kgasoane believes South African men are too reserved about their personal health issues, and need to start speaking out.

“This is what’s causing so many men to get ill because of not wanting to get checked, mainly for prostate cancer, which becomes deadly if not picked up in time.”

Having lost his father to the dread disease, Kgasoane says he is tired of losing loved ones to the illness.

“I am not afraid of cancer but I’m tired and afraid of losing loved ones. So as much as we all know that we are going to die, I feel that we could add a couple of years to our lives if we know where we stand with the killer disease and by spreading awareness we could save more lives.”

Kgasoane hopes that the initiative will not only help South African men speak out about their health issues, but also males around the world.

“I would love to see more cancer survivors and more cancer patients get help in all parts of the world, as we all know it’s the number one killer disease, so it would put a smile on my face to see more people get help so they can also help others.”

Kgasoane feels it is his responsibility as a musician to spread awareness and positivity, and that's exactly what he aims to do.

“I really feel that such issues should be raised, especially because of the many people I am able to reach with my band , and lastly I’d like to mention that it’s always been my dream to help people fight unwanted diseases and to see them live their best lives. I’m really grateful and humbled to help where I can and hope we can all join the Diphala Foundation movement in fighting this unwanted disease.”

Mi Casa. File image.

Kgasoane says he is also in the process of producing a song with his band Mi Casa that raises awareness around cancer.

“The song will hopefully help spread awareness and will be dedicated to South African legends that we lost and families that lost their loved ones to cancer.”

The Saturday Star