Mi School: ATB programme bridges child literacy gap

by Theresa Michel the CEO, Afrika Tikkun Bambanani Johannesburg - In 2021, the reading proficiency of Grade 4 learners in South Africa reported a staggering 81% of children unable to read for meaning in any language. This means that only 19% of Grade 4 children possessed the necessary reading skills to comprehend texts effectively.

There is a direct correlation between early learning and developmental delays in literacy, numeracy and other cognitive developments in later years. A government study conducted on 5 000 4- to 5-year-old learners showed that more than half of the children have not reached the required milestone for their age (Thrive by Five). In language and literacy, Thrive by Five statistics show that only 54% of children are on track for their age. This means that 46% of children are falling behind in acquiring the necessary language and literacy skills. As the years progress, this gap widens, as many children lack the pre-reading skills required to establish a strong foundation for reading.

This disparity in language and literacy readiness has long-term implications for a child’s education. Without a solid foundation in pre-reading skills, such as phonemic awareness, vocabulary development, and print awareness, children struggle to develop proficient reading abilities as they advance through their school years. In 2022, ATB implemented a curriculum into 53 early learning centres in rural and township areas of South Africa. To compare the data against Thrive by Five results, age 4–5 results are used. An average of 80% of children are thriving and 77% of children have reached the required outcomes in emergent literacy.

In line with our motto: No child should be left behind, the children who are falling behind will be given extra attention in the classroom and our ATB trainers are providing monthly practitioner upskill so that practitioners are better equipped to work with children of all learning abilities. An alarming statistic is that the average Brazilian Grade 4 child is three years ahead of the average South African Grade 4 child. By investing in quality ECD programmes like ATB, that prioritise reading and literacy, South Africa can work towards narrowing the literacy gap and improving educational outcomes for all children. These early interventions not only contribute to building a strong foundation for individual learners, but also have the potential to reduce long-term educational disparities and promote a more equitable society.