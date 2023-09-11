Mi School: Celebrate 125 years of St John’s College at ‘Light on the Night’

Johannesburg - St John’s College is thrilled to present ‘Light on the Night’ on Saturday, September 30, celebrating the institution’s remarkable 125-year journey. This event promises an unforgettable evening of music, enchanting light displays, and a tribute to the cherished memories that have shaped the institution’s legacy.

Beloved South African band Mango Groove will entertain the audience with their iconic hits while the St John’s College bands showcase their talent live on stage, promising an eclectic fusion of sound and light, celebrating the past, present and future. The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be the mesmerising light show as digitised stories and vibrant imagery are projected onto the iconic northern façade. The spectacle will take the audience on a captivating journey through the 125 years of St John’s College. Masterfully crafted by acclaimed artist Marcus Neustetter, this event is a true celebration of 125 years of excellence, inspired by the boundless creativity of the St John’s College Visual Arts, Drama, Music, and Language students. Neustetter shared his excitement: “The façade of the building is a wonderful canvas that holds a rich past while representing the minds that shape contemporary thinking. I am inspired to respond through improvisation and collaboration and to discover new ideas by layering narratives and birthing visions in the resulting abstractions.”