Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Mi School: Edenvale High educators shine at educational awards

Supplied image.

Supplied image.

Published Mar 13, 2023

Share

Some news from Edenvale High School:

TOP EDUCATORS

On February 10, Mr van Zyl, the acting principal for Edenvale High School, attended the Ekurhuleni North District awards.

Eight educators at Edenvale High were placed first in their subject and four subjects received Top Academic awards. Gina van Rooyen and Anje van Wyk received the award for Business Studies. Claire Lunt and Carma Ferreira were top educators for Consumer Studies. Inge van der Ryst and Monique Aling (absent for photo) received the award for Mathematical Literacy and the top educators for History were Caitlin McLellan and Peter Swanepoel.

Kaden Rennie from Edenvale High School swam at a Central Gauteng Aquatics. Supplied image.

Kaden Rennie - Swimming

More on this

Kaden Rennie from Edenvale High School swam at a Central Gauteng Aquatics gala on Saturday, February 25. Kaden achieved his South African National Junior time for 100m breaststroke.

He will be swimming at the SA National Junior Age Group Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban from March 21–25. Congratulations Kaden!

Mary Hambardzumyun. Supplied image.

Mary Hambardzumyun - Karate Gauteng Trials

Well done to Mary Hambardzumyun in Grade 11 at Edenvale High School, who participated in the Karate Gauteng Trials and qualified for SA Nationals with the following results:

Unison Kata – Gold

Individual Junior Kata – Gold

Junior Kumite 66kg – Gold

Levon Gyulinyan - Judo National Ranking. Supplied image.

Levon Gyulinyan - Judo National Ranking

Congratulations to Levon Gyulinyan in Grade 11 at Edenvale High School, who participated in the SA national ranking judo competition. He came first place in the national ranking for his weight category and qualified for the national team.

Related Topics:

schoolJohannesburgBasic EducationschoolsSchool Sport

Share