Mi School: Edenvale High educators shine at educational awards

Some news from Edenvale High School: TOP EDUCATORS

On February 10, Mr van Zyl, the acting principal for Edenvale High School, attended the Ekurhuleni North District awards. Eight educators at Edenvale High were placed first in their subject and four subjects received Top Academic awards. Gina van Rooyen and Anje van Wyk received the award for Business Studies. Claire Lunt and Carma Ferreira were top educators for Consumer Studies. Inge van der Ryst and Monique Aling (absent for photo) received the award for Mathematical Literacy and the top educators for History were Caitlin McLellan and Peter Swanepoel. Kaden Rennie from Edenvale High School swam at a Central Gauteng Aquatics. Supplied image. Kaden Rennie - Swimming

Kaden Rennie from Edenvale High School swam at a Central Gauteng Aquatics gala on Saturday, February 25. Kaden achieved his South African National Junior time for 100m breaststroke. He will be swimming at the SA National Junior Age Group Championships at Kings Park Swimming Pool in Durban from March 21–25. Congratulations Kaden! Mary Hambardzumyun. Supplied image. Mary Hambardzumyun - Karate Gauteng Trials

Well done to Mary Hambardzumyun in Grade 11 at Edenvale High School, who participated in the Karate Gauteng Trials and qualified for SA Nationals with the following results: Unison Kata – Gold Individual Junior Kata – Gold