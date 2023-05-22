Independent Online
Monday, May 22, 2023

Mi School: Holy Rosary’s top achievers

Top provincial swimmer, Zuria Venter. Supplied image.

Published 4h ago

Johannesburg - Over the past few weeks, Holy Rosary School in Edenvale, Johannesburg, made inroads in various sport codes and wishes to congratulate some of its learners.

The school congratulates top provincial swimmer Zuria Venter on her outstanding performance at the South African Swimming Championships. With an impressive sweep, she claimed first place in 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley. Zuria also took second place in 200m freestyle and third place in the medley relay.

At the Midmar Mile earlier this year, she won her age group u-13 women.

Jessica Sardinha placed overall first in South Africa for the DHL National Lifesaving Pool Championships in Gqeberha, achieving one gold, three silver, and two bronze medals. Through these achievements, Jess was awarded victrix ludorum.

Jessica Sardinha placed overall first in South Africa for the DHL National Lifesaving Pool Championships in Gqeberha. Supplied image.

The SA Orienteering Championships took place in Stellenbosch from April 28 to May 1. Shelby dos Santos, Holy Rosary Grade 12 pupil, came first in women’s u-20 long- and middle-distance races, and is the overall u-20 winner.

Shelby is also Holy Rosary’s equestrian captain, riding Hip Hop, achieving an impressive second place at the recent SANESA qualifier.

The Saturday Star

