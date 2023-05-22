Mi School: Holy Rosary’s top achievers

Johannesburg - Over the past few weeks, Holy Rosary School in Edenvale, Johannesburg, made inroads in various sport codes and wishes to congratulate some of its learners.

The school congratulates top provincial swimmer Zuria Venter on her outstanding performance at the South African Swimming Championships. With an impressive sweep, she claimed first place in 50m, 100m, 200m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley. Zuria also took second place in 200m freestyle and third place in the medley relay.