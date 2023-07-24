Mi School: How you can help Treverton College with their Rhino Peak Challenge fundraiser

Kai Broom, Travers Pellew and Jarred van Alphen, represented Treverton well, in raising money as well as coming in the Top 5 runners in the Challenge.

This year they have entered again as a team and have challenged other schools to do so as well.

So far Grace College and Maritzburg College have accepted the challenge and signed up. They will be running September 9, 2023. Please donate towards this cause that is actively seeking to conserve our natural heritage.

Kai Broom, Jarred van Alphen and teacher Travers Pellew did the Rhino Peak Challenge last year. Supplied image.

“In order to complete the RPC the Ambassadors must each complete the 21km course to the summit of the Rhino Peak (3056 meters) and back. There is no time limit and Ambassadors may walk or run the RPC. Over the years a number of South Africa’s finest Trail Runners have taken part in the RPC and the current Fastest Known Times (FKT) for the RPC is 2 hours and 15 minutes for the men and 2 hours and 45 minutes for the ladies set by, Kane Reilly and Holly Page respectively. However, most ambassadors adopt a far more leisurely pace with times ranging between 4 and 9 hours to complete the Challenge,” said Spurgeon Flemington, event organiser for the Rhino Peak Challenge.