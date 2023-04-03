Mi School: Increasing injury awareness ahead of school sports this winter season

Johannesburg - Winter school sports are set to start soon. Many of our children are gearing up for weekly rugby, hockey and netball fixtures. The approaching sports season brings with it a renewed sense of vigour to cement positions within respective teams. It also generally comes with more risk of injury on the sports fields. While our children start their preparations, CrisisOnCall, a crisis response company, recommends that all parents take the necessary precautionary measures to improve their response and preparation in the event of an injury that can happen so quickly on the sports field.

According to research 1, between 10 to 15% of high school rugby players will suffer a concussion in any season, and 50% of high school rugby players would have suffered a concussion in their high school playing careers. While rugby has seen the highest number of injury statistics in South African schools, soccer and hockey also come with their risks. In soccer, the most common types of injuries are to the lower body, specifically ankle sprains (42% of recorded cases) and knee injuries (27% of recorded cases) 2. According to a 2018 research review of 15 different studies 3, the most common sites of injury in hockey were to the lower limbs (up to 77% of recorded injuries), followed by the head and upper limbs. In netball, the most common injuries included the knee (30%), followed by the ankle joint (28%) and lower leg (9%). “On match days, schools are required to have medics on site. However, some injuries, such as limb breaks, head trauma and internal bleeding, will require ambulance assistance and potentially hospitalisation. This may go beyond the school’s resources and capacity to respond,” says Ruan Vermaak, communications manager at CrisisOnCall.

“As a preparation measure ahead of the winter sports season, we recommend that all parents invest in a medical or crisis response service and locate the nearest clinics and hospitals. It helps to know this information before an injury occurs. Our crisis identification wristband also helps to monitor children while they are away on sports tours.” “While injuries, such as limb breaks and sprains, are very noticeable, other injuries like concussions can go unnoticed,” says Vermaak. “In contact sport, if there is a suspected concussion, it is important to extract the player entirely as a precautionary measure. If not treated correctly, it is possible for a concussion to lead to more severe head trauma or a brain injury.” What are the signs of concussion or a head injury:

· Headache (the most common symptom) · Nausea or vomiting. · Confusion, disorientation, trouble with general concentration and memory loss.

· Temporary loss of consciousness. · Dizziness and loss of balance. · Double or blurry vision and sensitivity to light

· Ringing in the ears. · Feeling tired or drowsy. · Depression, irritability, nervousness and anxiety