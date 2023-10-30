Mi School: Inspiring the next generation through music education

Johannesburg - An innovative music education programme is making waves in Johannesburg as it brings the power of music to marginalised school children, sparking inspiration and transferring essential skills. This innovative project is reaching out to the most disadvantaged schools in the region to offer exclusive Beat Making workshops, introducing the magic of music composition to young talents. While Halloween may not be a widely celebrated tradition in South African townships, Beat Makers Market's commitment to fostering creativity knows no boundaries.

The collaborative Beat Makers Market workshop brings together five talented artists from the Johannesburg region who have dedicated their time to teach and mentor 60 students from schools in disadvantaged communities. These young learners have the opportunity to explore the basics of beat making and music composition, unlocking their creative potential. A stand-out feature of the programme is the chance for these students to showcase their beats, giving them a platform to express their musical ingenuity. In an exciting twist, a cameo appearance from a renowned music producer/beat maker headline artist will be part of the workshop's programme, offering students a unique opportunity to learn from a professional in the field. Beat Makers Market believes in recognising and celebrating the achievements of these young talents. In acknowledgement of their dedication, all the students who participate in the workshop will be awarded a certificate of attendance, a symbol of their commitment to honing their musical skills.

“The Beat Makers Market's educational, therapeutic, and socio-emotional impact on under-served, low-income youth across the region is undeniable. This initiative is not just about learning to make beats; it's about empowerment, self-expression, and the creation of opportunities for young artists. Beat Makers Market's founder and CEO, Ernest Enzo, said the collaborative Beat Makers Market workshop is a tool to inspire the next generation through music. “We believe that music can be a transformative force in the lives of these talented students. We are committed to providing them with the tools they need to shine and succeed."