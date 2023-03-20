Mi School: Michaelhouse’s Jazz and outdoor adventures wow audiences

Johannesburg - The well-known Michaelhouse Jazz Band, who have been wowing audiences, performed a lunch-hour concert at a popular Midlands Meander eatery last weekend. Patrons enjoyed an extra special treat when they were surprised by the arrival of the ensemble, who performed a variety of soulful jazz, hip hop, and kwela tunes.

With rapturous applause and shouts of “encore!” and “more!” it is safe to say that the boys delivered a memorable recital. Catch the Michaelhouse Jazz Band performing live alongside Maritzburg College and Hilton College at the Interschools Jazz Concert on March 22. BACKYARD ADVENTURES IN THE MICHAELHOUSE NATURE RESERVE

How often do parents lament the hours of screen time, or their kids languish through sedentary afternoons? The Backyard Adventures Programme at Michaelhouse is reintroducing young men at the school to discover resilience and purpose whilst appreciating the beauty of the Midlands at a rhythm quite outside the frenetic pace kids are expected to maintain in 2023. Michaelhouse is a busy place, but with the time, facilities and encouragement available by the bucket load to encourage boys to discover new passions, flairs, interests and abilities, the school’s 680ha backyard is the ideal place for boys to discover what they are capable of outside of their comfort zone.