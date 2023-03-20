Mi School: Michaelhouse’s Jazz and outdoor adventures wow audiences

Johannesburg - The well-known Michaelhouse Jazz Band, who have been wowing audiences, performed a lunch-hour concert at a popular Midlands Meander eatery last weekend.
Patrons enjoyed an extra special treat when they were surprised by the arrival of the ensemble, who performed a variety of soulful jazz, hip hop, and kwela tunes.
With rapturous applause and shouts of “encore!” and “more!” it is safe to say that the boys delivered a memorable recital.
Catch the Michaelhouse Jazz Band performing live alongside Maritzburg College and Hilton College at the Interschools Jazz Concert on March 22.
BACKYARD ADVENTURES IN THE MICHAELHOUSE NATURE RESERVE
How often do parents lament the hours of screen time, or their kids languish through sedentary afternoons?
The Backyard Adventures Programme at Michaelhouse is reintroducing young men at the school to discover resilience and purpose whilst appreciating the beauty of the Midlands at a rhythm quite outside the frenetic pace kids are expected to maintain in 2023.
Michaelhouse is a busy place, but with the time, facilities and encouragement available by the bucket load to encourage boys to discover new passions, flairs, interests and abilities, the school’s 680ha backyard is the ideal place for boys to discover what they are capable of outside of their comfort zone.
Programme activities, which all take place in the clean rivers, manicured trails, unspoiled indigenous forests and against the panoramic views of the Michaelhouse Nature Reserve, include day and overnight hiking, camp craft, navigation, kayaking and mountain biking. Fifty three boys – almost half the Grade 8 year group - signed up for the first weekend adventure of the year recently.
It’s no wonder that Michaelhouse can boast such a proud tradition of conservationists who continue to make a significant impact on reclaiming and maintaining our incredible natural heritage – a list which includes conservation and wildlife heavyweights like Chris McBride (best known for his seminal work: White Lions of Timbavati), Keith Begg, Rory and Sean Hensman, Andrew Zaloumis (the one man dynamo behind the establishment of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park as a World Heritage Site), and multi award winning National Geographic documentary film maker and producer, Graeme Duane.