Mi School: Reddam House Waterfall hosts a careers day with a difference

Johannesburg – While the younger generation is facing unprecedented challenges in the modern world, they are also at the forefront of exciting future career prospects. That was the idea behind Reddam House Waterfall’s Career Day last weekend.

And in celebration of a decade of its opening, the school hosted a Career Day with a difference for high school students and parents who were interested in exploring unconventional career paths. Taking place in three venues located in the College Building simultaneously, the event gave students with different interests the option of attending the topics of their choice. Warren Dawson is an Ethical Hacker. Supplied image. This is as the Junior Auditorium featured Minenhle Khoza, a flavourist, Kyle Stroebel, a colourist, and Nomsa Ngoma, a special effects make-up artist.

Meanwhile, in the Senior Auditorium, Dr Natasha Karenyi, a marine biologist, and Mhlangabezi Mdutyana, a biogeochemist, presented the stories of their unusual careers. In addition, the Staff Conference Room hosted Warren Dawson, an ethical hacker, Khumo Moerane, a video game composer/developer, as well as Dr Keneiloe Molopyane, a cave explorer. Mhlangabezi Mdutyana is a biogeochemist. Supplied image. “This event is a unique opportunity for parents and students to learn from successful individuals who have pursued their passions and built rewarding careers in non-traditional fields,” Reddam House Waterfall explained.