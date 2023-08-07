Mi School: Ridge school’s pupils embrace the spirit of Mandela Day

Johannesburg - In the true spirit of Nelson Mandela's legacy, the learners of The Ridge School demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact in their community by organising a series of heartfelt and varied initiatives to mark Mandela Day. Each grade took on a project, all aimed at helping beneficiaries across Johannesburg.

Grade 0 learners collected essential groceries and cleaning supplies for The Salvation Army Emmarentia Eventide Home. Grade 1 boys prepared over 67 peanut butter and jam sandwiches for St Vincent De Paul, aiding the homeless in Johannesburg. Meanwhile, Grade 2 learners created personalised cards and donated biscuits to the residents of Park Care Centre. The Grade 3s, in their storybooks, contributed to the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital, bringing comfort and inspiration to their young peers in need. Grade 7s spending time with the residents at Park Care Centre while hosting a tea party. Supplied image. Grade 2 learner, Pako Mongwaketsi, beautifully expressed how he felt about Mandela Day: “Mandela Day is about being good to other people, making them feel good.”