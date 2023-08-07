Mi School: Ridge school’s pupils embrace the spirit of Mandela Day

Johannesburg - In the true spirit of Nelson Mandela's legacy, the learners of The Ridge School demonstrated their commitment to making a positive impact in their community by organising a series of heartfelt and varied initiatives to mark Mandela Day.
Each grade took on a project, all aimed at helping beneficiaries across Johannesburg.
Grade 0 learners collected essential groceries and cleaning supplies for The Salvation Army Emmarentia Eventide Home. Grade 1 boys prepared over 67 peanut butter and jam sandwiches for St Vincent De Paul, aiding the homeless in Johannesburg.
Meanwhile, Grade 2 learners created personalised cards and donated biscuits to the residents of Park Care Centre. The Grade 3s, in their storybooks, contributed to the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital, bringing comfort and inspiration to their young peers in need.
Grade 2 learner, Pako Mongwaketsi, beautifully expressed how he felt about Mandela Day: “Mandela Day is about being good to other people, making them feel good.”
Grade 4 boys initiated a collection drive for an animal charity, while Grade 5 learners prepared 250 sandwiches for Not Bread Alone Ministries and the Grade 6s dedicated their efforts to Princess Alice Adoption Home, treating the staff to a pamper package and collecting wish list items. Lastly, Grade 7 boys hosted a tea at Park Care Centre, spending quality time with the elderly residents and making their day memorable.
Frank Rumboll, headmaster of The Ridge School, expressed his pride in the learners' enthusiastic engagement in the various Mandela Day activations. "We are thrilled to see our boys embracing the true essence of Mandela Day by extending kindness and support to a diverse range of beneficiaries in our community. Their efforts exemplify the values of empathy, generosity, and service that we aim to instil in our learners at The Ridge School."
The Ridge School remains committed to nurturing well-rounded individuals who actively contribute to building a better society, just as Nelson Mandela envisioned.