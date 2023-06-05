Mi School: STEM education NPO celebrates 40 years of excellence

Johannesburg - PROTEC’s 40-year celebratory events are taking shape and as part of the commemorations include a fund-raising golf day and a gala dinner. These events, which are set to take place on June 9, feature participation by leading celebrities, such as world-renowned boxing champion Brian Mitchell, leading author Nyimpini Mabunda, and Lions Rugby legend Pietie Meyer.

Balan Moodley, PROTEC’s CEO, is upbeat about these events that will take place at Wanderers Golf Club. “Celebrating 40 years is a big deal for any NPO, but especially for one that has impacted the STEM career landscape so consistently throughout the decades,” he said. He explained that PROTEC can boast more than 30 000 PROTEC alumni who have passed through their programmes since 1982, and many of them have become leading lights in their respective fields.