Mi School: Transforming early childhood development through friendship

Johannesburg - As we commemorate Women’s Day, let us reflect on the profound words of Maya Angelou: “Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women.” These words encapsulate the essence of women working together, supporting one another, and helping each other to achieve greatness.

This Women’s day, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of Theresa Michael and Tessa Forman, whose unwavering friendship has not only transformed early childhood development education in South Africa, but has also uplifted and up-skilled women in their communities, empowering them to become better teachers. Together, they have created a ripple effect of positive change that has impacted the lives of thousands of children and inspired a new generation of female educators. Michael and Forman, childhood friends who shared a common vision, had always dreamed of providing inclusive and equitable education to all young children in South Africa. After years of dedication and hard work, they turned their dream into reality by co-founding Afrika Tikkun Bambanani (ATB), an organisation committed to empowering children through education and holistic development. The ATB management team comprises a formidable group of women, with Sarika Bachoo leading the way as the project manager. Thabang Molefe, Qaqamba Qangule, Kelebogile Mogape, and Aphelele Mapuko, inspired by the pioneering work of Michael and Forman, are following in their footsteps. Together, this exceptional team of women are resolute in their mission to transform the educational landscape in rural South Africa.

An Afrika Tikkun Cradle to Career programme has played a pivotal role in the success of the ATB by extending its impact beyond early childhood development and further empowering women in their communities. Through this comprehensive programme, ATB has been able to create a holistic and sustainable approach to education and community development. Through ATB, Michael and Forman implemented programmes that provided training, mentorship, and professional development opportunities to women in the community. These programs aimed to enhance their teaching skills, promote effective classroom management, and foster a nurturing and inclusive learning environment for young children. By empowering women to become better teachers, ATB not only improved the educational outcomes for children but also created sustainable employment opportunities for women, strengthening their economic independence and social standing.

The success of ATB’s approach lies in the power of friendship and collaboration. Michael and Forman’s unwavering support for each other and their shared vision have inspired countless women to come together, uplift one another, and collectively drive change in ECD education. Through networking, peer-to-peer learning, and the exchange of ideas, these women have formed a strong support system that enables them to overcome challenges and continuously improve their teaching practices. As a result of Michael and Formans efforts, thousands of children in South Africa’s rural areas have gained access to quality education and the support they need to thrive. The impact goes beyond the classroom, as these children grow up to become empowered individuals who contribute to their communities and break the cycle of poverty. In the month of Women’s Day, we honour the friendship and achievements of Michael and Forman, the ATB management team, and the countless women they have uplifted and empowered through their work at ATB. Their dedication to providing inclusive and equitable education has not only transformed the lives of 10 000 children but has also created a network of strong, empowered women who are making a difference in their communities.